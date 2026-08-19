Tony Grey and Bob James Release New Album NOSTALGIA

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Bassist Tony Grey has released a new album, NOSTALGIA, in collaboration with pianist Bob James. The recording brings together musicians from a range of traditions, including Mino Cinelu on percussion, Naveen Kumar on flutes, V. Selvaganesh on kanjira, James Johnson III on drums, Karsh Kale on tabla, Joel Polacci on percussion, Stu Haikney on drums, Brandon Terzic on oud, Leon Hughes on additional programming, and Ellen Hughes on vocals. The album was released July 24th, 2026.

Nostalgia is the new album from bassist, composer and educator Tony Grey, featuring pianist Bob James. Two generations of jazz artists finding new paths grounded in tradition, the album unfolds into a sonic journey described as intimate, melodic and rich with feeling.

Bob James is a multi-Grammy Award winning pianist and composer who was discovered by Quincy Jones in 1962 and went on to become a defining voice at Creed Taylor's CTl label. He co-founded the group Fourplay and brought jazz into living rooms worldwide with 'Angela,' the theme from the TV series Taxi. One of the most sampled artists in the history of hip-hop, his influence spans decades and genres. His most recent album Jazz Hands earned a Grammy nomination.

The story of Nostalgia began when Tony travelled to Bob's home studio, where the two sat together and began writing and recording without agenda or expectation. It was there, in that unhurried and personal space, that they discovered their own musical language, a conversation between bass and piano that felt as natural as it was unexpected. The result is an album that carries the warmth of that connection in every note. From the groove-driven opener Domino to the tender ballad Nostalgia and a timeless rendition of Embraceable You, this is music made between two artists at their most open and honest.

Credits

Tony Grey - Bass/Keyboards/Vocals

Bob James - Piano/Keyboards/Additional Programming

Mino Cinelu - Percussion

Naveen Kumar - Flutes

V. Selvaganesh - Kanjira

James Johnson III - Drums

Karsh Kale - Tabla

Joel Polacci - Percussion

Stu Haikney - Drums

Brandon Terzic - Oud

Leon Hughes - Additional Programming

Ellen Hughes - Vocals

About Tony Grey

Tony Grey is a world-class bassist, composer and educator whose career has taken him across continents and into the company of some of the greatest names in music. He has performed and recorded with John McLaughlin, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and Hiromi, including four studio albums and two DVDs, and toured extensively worldwide with Hotei Tomoyasu, Karsh Kale, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Salem Merchant, among many others. His solo recordings have earned widespread critical acclaim, with four albums submitted to the Grammy Ballot, a Jazz Album of the Year award at the Independent Music Awards for his album Unknown Angels and his album Elevation reaching the Top 10 on iTunes in both the US and UK. As a Fodera Bass Signature Artist, he is recognized among the finest bassists of his generation.

Beyond performance, Tony is the founder of the Tony Grey Bass Academy, an online platform reaching students around the world and holds a teaching position at Mercyhurst University. Nostalgia marks a deeply personal milestone, a meeting of two musical souls separated by generations but united by a shared language of melody, feel and honest expression.

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