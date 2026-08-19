Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter to Make Duo Debut at Monterey Jazz Festival

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Herbie Hancock and Ron Carter, two architects of modern jazz, first played with Miles Davis at the Monterey Jazz Festival in 1963. They return for a special performance in 2026, 'For Miles,' created exclusively for MJF69 in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Miles Davis's birth.

When Herbie Hancock and Ron Carter convene in the Arena at MJF69 on September 27, they will close a loop that began in 1963 and 1964 and intersected again in 1992 on the same stage.

Charles Lloyd is also set to return to the festival to mark the 60th anniversary of FOREST FLOWER, which was first recorded at Monterey.

Other Only in Monterey events announced include the 2026 commission 'America 250' by Meshell Ndegeocello, and a program featuring Amy Tan and Joey Alexander. Additional headliners include the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and special guest Cécile McLorin Salvant, the Charles Lloyd Quartet, the Ravi Coltrane Quartet, the Linda May Han Oh Trio with Fabian Almazan and Mark Whitfield Jr., and the Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo directed by Katie Thiroux.

3-Day Packages and Single-Day Tickets are available now.

About Monterey Jazz Festival

Since 1958, the nonprofit Monterey Jazz Festival has been committed to celebrating America's creativity and cultural heritage by presenting legendary jazz musicians, composers, and young rising stars.

Monterey Jazz is committed to nurturing the next generation of jazz. Reaching more than 3,000 students annually, education is at the heart of Monterey Jazz's mission. The Monterey Jazz Education Program includes bringing professional jazz artists into local schools, HBCU partnerships, a summer jazz camp, all-star student ensembles, online resources, instrument rentals and repertoire, community events, and more.

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