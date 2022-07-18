Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
84 Tigers Release New Track Off Forthcoming Debut LP 'Time In The Lighthouse'

'Time In The Lighthouse' will be out October 21.

Jul. 18, 2022  

84 Tigers have released "Atlas Fractured," the next single off the band's upcoming Spartan Records debut album 'Time In The Lighthouse,' out October 21.

The MI based trio, consisting of Mike Reed (guitar/vocals), Ben Reed (bass), and Jono Diener (drums), recently completed a run supporting The Casket Lottery, and played a show with KC post-hardcore vets Shiner earlier this week. They next will appear at The Fest 20 in Gainesville, FL this October.

After years of perennial touring and releases with their previous critically-adored outfits, Small Brown Bike and The Swellers, 84 Tigers has emerged as the three musicians' primary creative outlet in music.

Listen to the new single here:



