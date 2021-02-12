747 Makes A Thunderous Return With 'While My 303 Gently Weeps' EP

Since his 2015 debut as 747, Ryan Chan has carved out a special place in techno with his throbbing, acid productions. Last year, when the world was placed on hold, the multifaceted producer seized the opportunity to start working on his next original project. The result is a 4-track EP that features a somber take on his distinct acid techno funk. From fast-paced acid synths coupled with hazy kicks to introspective melodic cuts, his latest marks a thunderous return for the Vancouver-based talent. While My 303 Gently Weeps EP is out now across all streaming platforms via Aquaregia Records.

Kicking off the EP, "You, You" delivers an unabashedly hard-hitting slice of fast-paced acid that gracefully echoes his signature sound design. "Does Anybody Remember Laughter" boasts euphoria and the promise of a better tomorrow, with a cacophony of glistening synths that are pushed forward by a muted 303 loop. The titular single, released back in January, is a soothing melange of lush pads, throbbing kicks, and a triumphant attempt to inject the beloved guitar solo into techno. The final track, "You Missed The Starting Gun", provides the perfect dessert to a 4-course meal. A nearly seven-minute whirlwind of wavering dub blasts, angelic crescendos, and alluring synths, the EP's coda will take listeners on a reminiscent journey of peak-time anthems.

With touring on hold and a newfound crop of free time, Chan spent the beginning of lockdown indulging in one of his favorite genres: classic rock. This binge inspired him to experiment with the intersection of rock and techno. "Those few months started to make me think that it's quite sad the direction music is going - less soul, less musical aptitude, less of a human aspect, less control," Chan comments, "now it's all about step sequencer modules that generate random patterns that do the songwriting for you, plugins where you can play in key without knowing music theory, or even music generated by AI." He set out to produce a series of techno tracks that capture the same essence conveyed by a classic guitar solo, but with his trademark piece of gear - the 303. "My hope is that if you ever hear this on a dance floor in the future, you and everyone around will be in sync and be feeling the same type of way about the track."

747 is a DJ and producer from Vancouver. Best known for his acidic contributions to Aquaregia, he continues to impress with each and every release. Like his hypnotic DJ sets, his tracks are constantly evolving with a mixture of lush pads, dreamy soundscapes, and the sonically pleasing sound of the 303. Inspired by the sounds of Berlin, Detroit, and the acid legends, his sound is high-fidelity yet old-school, uplifting yet melancholic, a journey with no destination.

His most notable release, the widely acclaimed Aurora Centralis EP, immediately brought 747 to the forefront of the acid techno scene, while the title track captivated floors around the world. He saw a quick rise the following year with his 8-track 'Paleo' series on Aquaregia. The acidic collection was well received and built a loyal following for his particular brand of melancholic acid, leading him to bookings at some of the world's most renowned clubs including Fabric and Rex. 2019 saw the release of his debut album The Gate of Life, a 63-minute journey through trance, techno, and acid. After a one-year hiatus, 747's latest offering comes from his While My 303 Gently Weeps EP on Aquaregia. The acidic four-tracker stands to be one of his most memorable releases as we look ahead to 2021.

Listen here: