5 Seconds Of Summer Shares Video For New Single 'Old Me'

5 Seconds of Summer once again teamed up with director Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, 5 SOS' "No Shame") for the official "Old Me" video. The single is taken from their fourth studio album C A L M - out March 27 via Interscope Records. CALM is available for PRE-ORDER now.

Filmed in Sydney, Australia, the video recreates moments throughout the band's career and includes home footage from their early beginnings. The final shot features 5 Seconds Of Summer walking onto the stage at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert for National Bushfire Relief.

Watch the video below!

"Working with 5SOS on this special project was so exciting," said Davis. "I love this band so much and I'm honored that I was able to collaborate with them to showcase their career progression and expansion. I wanted to make sure their experiences were portrayed as authentically as possible so that viewers could see the guys as their truest selves from the beginning of it all up until present day."

Recently the band announced their North American leg of the No Shame 2020 Tour. The North American run commences on August 12 at Mexico City's Sports Palaceand wraps on September 26 at the Concord Pavilion. Tickets to the No Shame 2020 Tour are on sale HERE.





