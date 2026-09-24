40 Fingers to Launch 33-Date North American Tour Spring 2027
The four-piece guitar ensemble, which has accumulated nearly 140 million YouTube views, will perform across North America with Matteo Brenci, Emanuele Grafitti, Gabriele.
Italian acoustic guitar quartet 40 FINGERS, who have amassed nearly 140 million YouTube views with their arrangements of rock, pop, and cinematic soundtracks, has announced a North American headlining tour for spring 2027. The 33-date outing will begin on February 28th at The Paramount in Huntington, NY and then the four-piece will travel all over North America with stops in Detroit, Minneapolis, Boulder, Napa, Portland, Seattle, Oakland, Las Vegas, Tucson, Phoenix, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Charleston, Northampton, and Quebec City, among many other cities, before wrapping April 18th in Gatineau, Quebec.
Local promoter presale tickets are available now, with the public onsale commencing Friday, September 25th at 10am local time.
40 FINGERS's spring trek follows their just-launched U.S. headlining tour that kicked off earlier this week and will continue through October 9th with stops including Boston, Chicago, Rochester, Annapolis, Nashville, and Cincinnati. Full tour details and tickets are available at www.40fingersguitarquartet.com.
'We're incredibly excited to return to the United States in 2027. Touring in the U.S. has become something very special for us — every city has its own energy, and the connection we've built with the audiences here keeps growing every time we come back,' shares the members of 40 FINGERS. 'There's something unique about travelling across the States, discovering new places, and meeting people who share the same passion for music. We can't wait to get back on the road, revisit some cities and perform in many new ones. For us, every show is different, and that's what makes touring here such an amazing experience.'
Renowned for their innovative sound, 40 FINGERS specializes in fingerpicking technique, performing a diverse repertoire of original pieces and covers. Their music seamlessly blends genres, from jazz and Latin American styles to popular movie scores and modern classics. The guitar quartet – currently comprised of Matteo Brenci, Emanuele Grafitti, Gabriele De Leporini and Andrea Vittori – first formed in 2017, releasing their self-titled debut album of original music the following year. Each guitarist brings a rich musical history and distinct style, allowing them to create a fresh and innovative soundscape when they come together as 40 FINGERS.
40 FINGERS gained widespread recognition in 2019 after their arrangement of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' earned praise from the official Queen website, with that video now garnering over 12 million views on YouTube. In addition to Queen, their captivating performances include re-imaginings of pieces by The Beatles, Eagles, Toto, Eric Clapton, Bruno Mars, Dire Straits, Metallica, Michael Jackson, and Pink Floyd, among many more. Their viral success has led to collaborations with various national and International Artists including Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Tori Kelly, and Andy Summers of The Police. Additionally, their passion for film scores has helped create notable covers of themes from 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter,' 'The Last of the Mohicans,' Disney medleys, and 'Game of Thrones.'
Since their debut, 40 FINGERS has accrued over 400 million views across social media. The group is known for pairing its live performances with a spectacular light show.
U.S. 2026 Dates
September 25 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate – SOLD OUT
September 26 – Bangor, ME @ Gracie Theatre
September 27 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
September 29 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate
September 30 – Chicago, IL @ North Shore Center
October 2 – Rochester, NY @ Beston Hall
October 3 – Nashua, NH @ Nashua Center for the Arts
October 5 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
October 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Fisher Center
October 8 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
October 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
North America 2027 Dates
February 28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
March 3 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
March 5 – Pontiac, MI – Flagstar Strand Theatre
March 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theatre
March 9 – Vail, CO @ Vilar Perfmring Arts Center
March 10 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
March 12 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa
March 14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre
March 15 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
March 17 – Oakland, CA @ Yoshi's
March 18 – Bakersfield, CA @ Legends Event Center *on sale in December
March 19 – Oxnard, CA @ Oxnard PAC
March 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center (2 shows – 5pm & 8pm)
March 21 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House
March 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre
March 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
March 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre
March 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
March 28 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theatre
March 29 – Austin, TX @ State Theatre
March 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
April 1 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
April 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
April 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo Theater
April 4 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Theatre
April 7 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
April 9 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre of Durham
April 10 – Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre
April 13 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
April 14 – Lexington, MA @ Cary Hall
April 15 – Cranston, RI @ The Park Theatre
April 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitol
April 18 – Gatineau, QC @ Theatre Du Casino
Photo Credit: Anna Rinaldi Photography
Photo Credit: Anna Rinaldi Photography
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