40 Fingers to Launch 33-Date North American Tour Spring 2027

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Italian acoustic guitar quartet 40 FINGERS, who have amassed nearly 140 million YouTube views with their arrangements of rock, pop, and cinematic soundtracks, has announced a North American headlining tour for spring 2027. The 33-date outing will begin on February 28th at The Paramount in Huntington, NY and then the four-piece will travel all over North America with stops in Detroit, Minneapolis, Boulder, Napa, Portland, Seattle, Oakland, Las Vegas, Tucson, Phoenix, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Charleston, Northampton, and Quebec City, among many other cities, before wrapping April 18th in Gatineau, Quebec.

Local promoter presale tickets are available now, with the public onsale commencing Friday, September 25th at 10am local time.

40 FINGERS's spring trek follows their just-launched U.S. headlining tour that kicked off earlier this week and will continue through October 9th with stops including Boston, Chicago, Rochester, Annapolis, Nashville, and Cincinnati. Full tour details and tickets are available at www.40fingersguitarquartet.com.

'We're incredibly excited to return to the United States in 2027. Touring in the U.S. has become something very special for us — every city has its own energy, and the connection we've built with the audiences here keeps growing every time we come back,' shares the members of 40 FINGERS. 'There's something unique about travelling across the States, discovering new places, and meeting people who share the same passion for music. We can't wait to get back on the road, revisit some cities and perform in many new ones. For us, every show is different, and that's what makes touring here such an amazing experience.'

Renowned for their innovative sound, 40 FINGERS specializes in fingerpicking technique, performing a diverse repertoire of original pieces and covers. Their music seamlessly blends genres, from jazz and Latin American styles to popular movie scores and modern classics. The guitar quartet – currently comprised of Matteo Brenci, Emanuele Grafitti, Gabriele De Leporini and Andrea Vittori – first formed in 2017, releasing their self-titled debut album of original music the following year. Each guitarist brings a rich musical history and distinct style, allowing them to create a fresh and innovative soundscape when they come together as 40 FINGERS.

40 FINGERS gained widespread recognition in 2019 after their arrangement of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' earned praise from the official Queen website, with that video now garnering over 12 million views on YouTube. In addition to Queen, their captivating performances include re-imaginings of pieces by The Beatles, Eagles, Toto, Eric Clapton, Bruno Mars, Dire Straits, Metallica, Michael Jackson, and Pink Floyd, among many more. Their viral success has led to collaborations with various national and International Artists including Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Tori Kelly, and Andy Summers of The Police. Additionally, their passion for film scores has helped create notable covers of themes from 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter,' 'The Last of the Mohicans,' Disney medleys, and 'Game of Thrones.'

Since their debut, 40 FINGERS has accrued over 400 million views across social media. The group is known for pairing its live performances with a spectacular light show.

U.S. 2026 Dates

September 25 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate – SOLD OUT

September 26 – Bangor, ME @ Gracie Theatre

September 27 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

September 29 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate

September 30 – Chicago, IL @ North Shore Center

October 2 – Rochester, NY @ Beston Hall

October 3 – Nashua, NH @ Nashua Center for the Arts

October 5 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

October 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Fisher Center

October 8 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

October 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

North America 2027 Dates

February 28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

March 3 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

March 5 – Pontiac, MI – Flagstar Strand Theatre

March 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theatre

March 9 – Vail, CO @ Vilar Perfmring Arts Center

March 10 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

March 12 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

March 14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

March 15 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

March 17 – Oakland, CA @ Yoshi's

March 18 – Bakersfield, CA @ Legends Event Center *on sale in December

March 19 – Oxnard, CA @ Oxnard PAC

March 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center (2 shows – 5pm & 8pm)

March 21 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

March 23 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

March 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

March 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre

March 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

March 28 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theatre

March 29 – Austin, TX @ State Theatre

March 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

April 1 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

April 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Amaturo Theater

April 4 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Theatre

April 7 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

April 9 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre of Durham

April 10 – Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre

April 13 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

April 14 – Lexington, MA @ Cary Hall

April 15 – Cranston, RI @ The Park Theatre

April 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitol

April 18 – Gatineau, QC @ Theatre Du Casino

Photo Credit: Anna Rinaldi Photography



Photo Credit: Anna Rinaldi Photography

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 28 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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