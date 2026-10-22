2hollis to Launch North American & UK/European Tour February 2027

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2hollis has announced a headlining tour in support of his upcoming album Pirouette, out November 11, with dates across North America, the UK and Europe. The run marks his biggest headline shows to date and follows what the release describes as an 'explosive and massively attended performance at Niteharts.'

The tour features guests Lucy Bedroque and Conceal and kicks off in February in Salt Lake City, bringing 2hollis to some of the most significant stages of his career, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (March 5), Under the K Bridge Park in New York City (May 14) and OVO Arena Wembley in London (April 7).

Fans can pre-register for tickets with artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 27, at 10 AM local time, followed by venue presales at 11 AM. Spotify presale for UK and European dates begins the same day at 12 PM local time. All presales end Wednesday, October 28 at 8 a.m. local time, with general on-sale beginning that day at 10 AM local time. Full tour dates and purchase links can be found at 2hollis.life/tour.

A limited allocation of two hundred VIP merch packages will be available per show, with each package including one premium reserved or general admission ticket, one VIP-exclusive collectible merch item, one commemorative VIP laminate, first access to merch shopping and VIP first entry.

The announcement continues a string of major moments for 2hollis, following the announcement of his upcoming album and a string of new releases including fan-favorite 'Warhorse' and 'Hurt,' which launched his latest era this summer as his first new music, accompanied by a self-directed video, following his major-label debut album, star.

In the lead-up to his new album, 2hollis was also named i-D Magazine's latest global print cover star, adding to a list of fashion and culture covers that includes 032c, Dazed, King Kong, The Greatest, Flaunt and Office Magazine. The i-D feature is on stands globally now.

Upcoming North American Routing & Dates:

November 14 Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

February 5 Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex

February 6 Denver, CO @ CoBank Arena

February 8 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

February 9 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

February 11 Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

February 12 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

February 15 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

February 16 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

February 18 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

February 19 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

February 22 Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

February 23 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

February 26 Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

February 27 Austin, TX @ United Heritage Hall

March 1 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

March 2 San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

March 5 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

March 6 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 8 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

March 10 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 11 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 12 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 14 Brooklyn, NY @ Under The K Bridge Park

EU/UK Routing & Dates:

April 7 London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

April 8 Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

April 10 Amsterdam, NL @ Gashouder

April 12 Cologne, DE @ Palladium

April 14 Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

April 16 Berlin, DE @ UFO im Velodrom

April 17 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

April 19 Milan, IT @ Fabrique

April 21 Paris, FR @ Zénith

About 2hollis

2hollis is the Los Angeles-based artist, producer and songwriter described as being at the forefront of a new generation reshaping contemporary music. His 2025 major-label debut, star, earned critical acclaim, tens of millions of streams and worldwide shows. In the months that followed, 2hollis sold out a North American headline tour, completed two sold out European runs, and made his debut at major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza. Stereogum and Consequence named star among the best albums of the year, and Pitchfork praised it as 'ambitious, stadium-sized, and risky,' naming the single 'Flash' as one of the 100 best songs of 2025. He has also received praise from outlets including GQ, Rolling Stone, i-D, 032C, The Face and The New York Times.

After developing his craft making electronic music in his bedroom as a young teen, 2hollis released early projects including 2022's White Tiger and 2023's 2, establishing him as one of the underground's great experimenters, before 2024's boy and 2025's star. He has also become an in-demand collaborator, teasing upcoming work with rap artist and former tourmate Ken Carson, who tapped 2hollis to reinvent star's 'girl' for his own album xperiment with the track 'shadeson.'

Photo Credit: Noah Dillon









Photo Credit: Noah Dillon

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