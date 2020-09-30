24-Hour DRINK WA-TER-THON 2020 Livestream Marathon to Benefit Feeding America Organization 

The Drinkwater Brothers, Matthew and John Drinkwater, will begin on Friday, October 9

The Drinkwater Brothers, Matthew and John Drinkwater, will begin on Friday, October 9th at 5:30 pm ET until Saturday, October 10th at 5:30 pm ET - The Drinkwater Brothers "Drink-Wa-Ter-Thon 2020".

The special 24-Hour Marathon Livestream will Benefit Feeding America https://www.feedingamerica.org/hunger-in-america The event will be presented on social media @TheDrinkwaterBrothers on Facebook. The 24-Hours will be filled with The Drinkwater Brothers performing eclectic covers from many musical genre, as well as their many originals songs.

Performances will be filled in with other fun activities and guest appearances (tba). There will be no required fee to watch the event but donations will be greatly appreciated. Just watching can help and sharing the event on social media can help as well, if one can't donate at this time.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 54 million people may face hunger in the U.S. during 2020 - including more than 18 million children. Hunger knows no boundaries - it touches every community in the U.S., including your own. In a country that wastes billions of pounds of food each year, it's almost shocking that anyone in America goes hungry. Yet every day, there are millions of children and adults who do not get the meals they need to thrive.

Feeding America works to get nourishing food - from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers - to people in need. At the same time, They also seek to help the people we serve to build a path to a brighter, food-secure future. For more than 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the needs of individuals struggling with food insecurity in this country. In times of uncertainty, we have not wavered from our mission to end the fight against hunger.

The Drinkwater Brothers are critically acclaimed identical twins, who have been proclaimed as up and coming "2019 Broadway Rising Stars". They are pop/rock singer songwriters, who have performed at beloved night clubs throughout New York City, including Birdland, 54 Below, The Greenroom 42 and Don't Tell Mama, winning rave reviews. The Drinkwater Brothers' original songs are taking off on all music platforms and the twin duo were not only both chosen as "Broadway Rising Stars" at NYC's legendary Town Hall last year, but also nominated by Broadway World as the Best Debut Duo and the MAC Award for Best Duo/Group. They have starred on TV (as young Kray Brothers on Investigation Discovery Channel "Evil Twins - Twin Kings of London episode).

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkwaterBrothers/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/38BjXuKfLXfUUcDbykZTOq

