2020 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival Canceled

"On behalf of the team at Coastal Jazz & Blues Society and the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, we hope that you, your family, and your loved ones are keeping well during these difficult times. Our thoughts are with those who are dealing with the pandemic on the frontline and those whose lives and businesses have been thrown into uncertainty by the sudden changes.

Our team has been working non-stop to consider how we might be able to present a Festival in 2020, but over the past month, as the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated, it has become clear that it won't be possible to do so in a safe manner. With the support and advice of our board, we have made the hugely disappointing decision to cancel this year's Festival. We are saddened to make this announcement, but we believe it is the right and responsible thing to do in order to protect our patrons, artists, staff, and community.

Although our city, province, and country will face many more important challenges during the coming months, we want to acknowledge that the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival plays a large role in the cultural, economic, and social lives of many in our community. We are so sorry that we've had to take this unprecedented step, but we are determined to return in 2021.

Like many others in our sector, this cancellation causes the Festival significant financial challenges. We are working closely with our family of public funders, our title sponsor TD, our private donors, and corporate partners to secure the Festival's survival through this perilous period, and we thank them all for their ongoing support. If you have purchased a ticket to any shows that were on sale, we will be in touch with instructions on how to receive a refund or how to donate the cost of your ticket to Coastal Jazz & Blues Society.

We look forward to a time when physical distancing is a thing of the past, and we can once again gather to experience the live moments of unrepeatable musical genius that power the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

In the meantime, please be safe, stay healthy, and keep in touch with us via our social media platforms below. FAQs regarding the Festival can be found at www.coastaljazz.ca/festival/covid-19-updates/ ."





