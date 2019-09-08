2019 Nine Telethon Concert Announced

The Nine Telethon, in support of the Children's Hospital Foundation, today confirmed the line-up for the inaugural Nine Telethon Concert featuring ICEHOUSE, Sheppard and ARC at the new Fortitude Music Hall, Queensland's new hub of music, on Saturday 16 November 2019.



ICEHOUSE, formed by Iva Davies, is a band who can transcend age groups with a stellar career spanning more the 40 years. Generations of music lovers will have a front row seat when the ARIA Award winning ICEHOUSE perform their hits such as Crazy, Electric Blue, We Can Get Together, Great Southern Land, Hey Little Girl and Man Of Colours as the headline act at this year's Nine Telethon Concert.



Iva Davies said: "We're looking forward to performing again in Brisbane and helping Nine and the Children's Hospital Foundation raise money for the sick children of Queensland"



Breaking out of Brisbane, Sheppard is the ARIA Award Winning pop group behind the global hit, Geronimo, which helped launched the band's debut album, Bombs Away, and gave siblings George, Amy and Emma Sheppard an ARIA Award for Best Group, while debuting Sheppard onto Festival stages worldwide.



George, Amy & Emma Sheppard said: "If we can help the sick kids of Queensland and their families by belting out a few songs alongside iconic Australian bands, what a trip, we are so excited to be involved. Come on Queensland dig deep!"



Rounding out the Nine Telethon Concert line-up are ARC (Australian Rock Collective), featuring four of Australia's most celebrated musicians - Kram from Spiderbait, Darren Middleton from Powderfinger, Mark Wilson from Jet and Ash Naylor from Even - all brought together for one electrifying rock and roll experience.



Kram said: "Get ready Queensland, ARC are set to raise the roof for the Children's Hospital Foundation for a night of high energy and non-stop rock 'n roll"



Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Rosie Simpson said the Telethon Concert provided an exciting new opportunity for even more Queenslanders to be a part of Telethon and show their support for sick and injured kids across the state.



"Money raised from the Nine Telethon helps the Children's Hospital Foundation fund life-saving medical research, purchase medical equipment, and provide patient and family-support services for sick kids and their families. Every donation, no matter how big or small, really does make a difference," Ms Simpson said.



Last year the Nine Telethon raised more than $12million for the Children's Hospital Foundation helping to fund life-saving research, services and equipment, and patient and family support programs.



This year the Nine Telethon will be broadcast live from the Fortitude Music Hall, the Queensland Children's Hospital, the Coffee Club Telethon Ball and the Sunsuper Contact Centre on Nine and NBN. It will also be live-streamed on 9now.com.au to ensure regional viewers see their favourite stars in action via the Southern Cross Austereo Network.



Tickets for the Nine Telethon Concert featuring ICEHOUSE, Sheppard and ARC are on sale today from Ticketmaster.





Related Articles View More Music Stories