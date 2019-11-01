2019 CMA TOURING AWARDS Nominations Announced

The Country Music Association has announced the nominees for the 2019 CMA Touring Awards, which highlight vital behind-the-scenes members of the touring industry. Final voting for the 2019 CMA Touring Awards opens Thursday, Nov. 7 and closes Wednesday, Nov. 20. This year's Touring Awards will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Nashville's Marathon Music Works.



CMA members in the following membership groups are eligible to vote on the 15 categories up for awards: Advertising/Public Relations/Media, Affiliated, Artist, Entertainment Services, Marketing/Digital, Musician, Personal Manager, Record Label, Talent Agent, Talent Buyer/Promoter, Touring, and Venue. Each category contains five nominees.



All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.



Final nominees for the 2019 CMA Touring Awards are as follows:

CATEGORY 1 - BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Renee Allen - Arnie Barn, Inc.

David Boyer - Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Duane Clark - Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Mary Ann McCready - Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Dwight Wiles - Wiles + Taylor & Co., PC

CATEGORY 2 - COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Kelley Beck - Blake Shelton

Caleb Garrett - Luke Bryan

Ronnie Goodwin - Eric Church

Larry Phye, Jr. - Chris Stapleton

Rob Shepherd - Darius Rucker

CATEGORY 3 - FRONT OF HOUSE (FOH) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jared Blumenberg - Florida Georgia Line

Billy Moore - Eric Church

Chris Rabold - Kenny Chesney

Arpad Sayko - Chris Stapleton

Ian Zorbaugh - Old Dominion

CATEGORY 4 - LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Michael "Sparky" Anderson - Blake Shelton

Scott Cunningham - Florida Georgia Line

Gavin Lake - Eric Church

Chris Reade - Dierks Bentley

Alec Takahashi - Thomas Rhett

CATEGORY 5 - MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Clint Higham - Morris Higham Management

Mary Hilliard Harrington - Red Light Management

Jason Owen - Sandbox Entertainment

Chris Parr - Maverick

John Peets - Q Prime South

CATEGORY 6 - TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Todd Bunch - Eric Church

Kevin Canady - Blake Shelton

Tommy Garris - Old Dominion

Jason Hecht - Chris Stapleton

Mike Kelly - Darius Rucker

CATEGORY 7 - MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Bryan "Opie" Baxley - Kenny Chesney

Wesley Crowe - Thomas Rhett

Stuart Delk - Rascal Flatts

Marc Earp - Eric Church

Scott Tatter - Dierks Bentley

CATEGORY 8 - PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Jay Ballinger - Dierks Bentley

Todd Ortmeier - Florida Georgia Line

Jason Parkin - Darius Rucker

Kevin Twist - Thomas Rhett

Ed Wannebo - Kenny Chesne

CATEGORY 9 - PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR

Tyne Parrish - The GreenRoom

Carla Sacks - Sacks & Co.

Jessie Schmidt - Schmidt Relations

Jensen Sussman - Sweet Talk Publicity

Wes Vause - Warner Music Nashville

CATEGORY 10 - TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR

Marc Dennis - CAA

Darin Murphy - CAA

Aaron Tannenbaum - CAA

Nate Towne - WME

Jay Williams - WME

CATEGORY 11 - TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Ben Farrell - Lon Varnell Enterprises

Ali Harnell - Live Nation Nashville

Patrick McDill - Live Nation Nashville

Louis Messina - Messina Touring Group

Ed Warm - Joe's Bar

CATEGORY 12 - TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Zach Belcher - Dierks Bentley

Jeff Johnson - Carrie Underwood

Michael Monaco - Luke Bryan

Matt Paskert - Jake Owen

Jill Trunnell - Kenny Chesney

CATEGORY 13 - TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Brian Carico - Blake Shelton

Milojko Dobrijevich - Jason Aldean

Chris Jones - Eric Church

Ryan Rushing - Luke Bryan

Mark Willcox - Chris Stapleton

CATEGORY 14 - TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Wyatt Beard - Kenny Chesney

Tyler Chiarelli - Florida Georgia Line

Dan Hochhalter - Dierks Bentley

Bennett Lewis - Maren Morris

Pete Sternberg - Brothers Osborne

CATEGORY 15 - VENUE OF THE YEAR

Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH

Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

Joe's Bar - Chicago, IL

Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

The CMA Touring Awards, originally called the SRO Awards, were created by the CMA Board of Directors in 1990 to honor outstanding professional achievement within the touring industry. The first awards were presented at a black-tie gala hosted by K.T. Oslin and Roger Miller during CMA's Entertainment Expo, also known as the Talent Buyers Entertainment Marketplace. Ten awards were presented at the first gala and the number swelled to 19 over the years before settling at the current 15. The SRO Awards were renamed the CMA Touring Awards in 2016.





