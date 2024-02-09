1999 Write the Future Releases Debut Album 'hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:'

Breakout music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE releases their highly anticipated debut album hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:, out now via 88rising and RCA Records. Stream it HERE.

Featuring genre-spanning collaborations from artists including Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Smino, Cuco, Amaarae, Offset, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, Dumbfoundead and more, the album boasts A-list features across 24 songs, pulling back the curtain on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE'S anachronistic lore while capturing the sights, sounds, and vibrancy of Northern California culture and beyond, through the lens of 88rising honcho Sean Miyashiro's childhood nostalgia and wonder.

Focus track “cOoL WATeR foR thE nIGHT” is a dreamy R&B groove that seamlessly weaves together Amaarae's and Warren Hue's lush vocals. Both artists are at their best as they deliver a captivating duet perfect for late night drives. The album also offers fans the first taste of new music from Dan The Automator with the single “a LEAp in tIME” featuring Del The Funky Homosapien, which will appear on Dan's forthcoming project.

Named by Hypebeast as “a group to keep an eye on,” while also garnering praise from the likes of HotNewHipHop, Stereogum, and VIBE, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE have become a project to watch. Initially kicking off in December with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE followed suit by releasing a run of must-hear singles, tapping alt singer-songwriter Eyedress for “rUN tHE FaDE,” Rich Brian and Rick Ross for “LiGhT rAiLs,” Warren Hue and Offset for “SLOPES,” Rich Brian and Cuco for “silence STArEs me down,” Phum Viphurit and Masiwei for “STeAKFACe,” and their latest, “LONG in the tOOth” with Warren Hue featuring Pos of De La Soul & The Budos Band.

Earlier this week, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE also announced their partnership with NBA 2K24, where fans were able to exclusively preview 15 songs from the collective in-game before their launch on global streaming platforms and will continue with a season takeover of the game's soundtrack, visuals, and exclusive in-game merch.

See below for full hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚: tracklisting. More from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and 88rising soon.

FULL 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚: TRACKLISTING

* = also featured in NBA 2K24

avOcadO SHakE૮꒰ ˶• ༝ •˶꒱ა ̅_̅/̷̚ʾ SPIKY BOiz w/ Ghostface Killah, Rich Brian, Smino, Surprise Chef* LiGhT rAiLs *ੈ✩‧₊˚ w/ Rick Ross, Rich Brian* yes LOvELy w/ Souls Of Mischief L'Eggo MY EGO w/ Rook Monroe* thanksgivin w/ Busta Rhymes, Smino COuGhDrOPs (,,Ծ‸Ծ,, ) w/ Cuco, Warren Hue* i KnOW itS LatE… ♥︎(❀❛ ֊ ❛„)♡ cOoL WATeR foR thE nIGHT w/ Amaarae, Warren Hue MiNt cHoCoLaTe (feat. Conway the Machine) w/ BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn* JoEys song ༼つ ◕_◕ ༽つ w/ Joey Alexander BiG IsLaND jazz hOUr LONG in the tOOth (feat. Pos of De La Soul & The Budos Band) w/ De La Soul, Warren Hue* PrAisE nIgHt BluES InteRLUde w/ Dumbfoundead PLAYSTATION 2 w/ Rook Monroe a LEAp in tIME w/ Dan The Automator, Del The Funky Homosapien* rUN tHE FaDE w/ Eyedress* STeAKFACe** ᕙ(⇀‸↼‶)ᕗ w/ Phum Viphurit, Masiwei* SLOPES w/ Offset, Warren Hue* ♡ StiCKy piCtURe SyNDroMe ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ♡ WOWoW! ✎ (❁ᴗ͈ˬᴗ͈) w/ Warren Hue, MILLI* silence STArEs me down (feat. Cuco) w/ Rich Brian* VOoDOo BOogie w/ Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae* siGiL aNd the MaZE ✼ ҉ ✼ ҉ w/ OK Wang

NBA 2K24 EXCLUSIVE 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE TRACKS