Critically acclaimed Swedish singer, songwriter and producer Skott returns with "Midas," a romantic, raw and intimate new track inspired by the legend of the mythical king with the golden touch, released today via Dollar Menu in partnership with Cosmos Music.

"'Midas' is a song about a mythical, undying love - the struggle in daring to let your walls down, open up your heart and become mortal. You can build your life up in solid gold, but it might come at the great cost of starving your heart through isolation," Skott says.

Shedding light on her songwriting process, Skott reveals "Even before writing the lyrics, I felt it was very romantic. The melodies are a one take that just came to me while I was improvising over the loop. I was hypnotized, and most of the song wrote itself in less than 15 minutes," she continues. "The lyrics took longer, but it might be the quickest song I've ever made. It's like the song fell from the sky and all the pieces were there, so why would I mess with it?'"



Listen to "Midas" HERE.



"Midas" - which premiered today on Billboard -- serves as the follow up to the hauntingly infectious "Bloodhound," which earned praise from NYLON, who said "Skott perfectly weaves a cheery chorus into this moody track," while PAPER Magazine hailed it as "hypnotic" and "gleefully strange," with Idolator calling it "absurdly catchy." Skott co-directed and produced the song's moody music video with Paras IV, which was shot on-location in Rättvik, situated along the eastern shores of Lake Siljan in Sweden, where she grew up. Known for creating one-of-a-kind, hypnotic melodies, both "Midas" and "Bloodhound" deliver in that department, featuring Skott's signature vocals over delicate production.



In the delicate process of writing and recording her forthcoming debut album, Skott searched for a way to release new music without having to compromise on her creative vision. When the opportunity presented itself, she ultimately decided to start her own record label, 'Dollar Menu.' Talking about this new chapter, Skott reveals, "It's ok to show your teeth a little sometimes, and not worry too much about pleasing others or playing it safe, which I think many of us can find ourselves doing at times," she continues."I feel like starting my own label kind of runs in the same mindset. The song is playful and doesn't take itself too seriously. I hope it resonates with some weirdos out there doing their own thing."



Having amassed over 100 million combined global streams to date, and with her first four singles reaching #1 globally on HypeMachine, Skott quickly earned a dedicated fanbase with her unique brand of sophisticated, progressive pop. With early co-signs from the likes of Katy Perry and Lorde ,both of whom tweeted about her music early on and after supporting acts like MØ and Phantogram on the road, she's been headlining tours in both Europe and the US. This global take over stands in a stark contrast to the small wooded Swedish village of Vikarbyn where Skott grew up, known for its traditional customs and own language. However, it's this unique way of life and upbringing that has enable Skott to truly walk her own path and create a world entirely of her own. Now is the time for us to step in and explore this world and new chapter of hers.



