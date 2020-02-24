Shelly Lares, Stefani Montiel, Los Desperadoz and More Set for Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair 2020

Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA) presents the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair 2020. Set for March 12-15, 2020. (Thursday-Sunday). Thousands of Tejano Music Fans from across the country will travel to Historic Market Square in Downtown San Antonio for the Tejano Music event of the year.

The four-day event runs from 12:00 noon to 11:00pm each night and will showcase over 200 bands from across the U.S. to include Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida and of course Texas. The TMA Fan Fair draws more than 100,000 die-hard fans each year and offers an up close and personal atmosphere with live music on five stages featuring emerging acts and top established performers as well as surprise guest performances.

The family oriented event has plenty of traditional food, beverage and vendor booths as well as Tejano Music merchandise. Fans will get exclusive access to their favorite artists participating in the special autograph sessions featuring, Chris Perez scheduled during the four days of TMA Fan Fair.

The Tejano Music Awards continues to shine each year by producing the largest Tejano Music events in the country. Scheduled to perform this year Shelly Lares, Stefani Montiel, Hometown Boys, Isabel Marie, Sunny Sauceda, Fama, La Calma, David Farias, Eddie Gonzalez, Joe Bravo, Da Krazy Pimpz, Los Garcias Brothers, Augustine Ramirez, Baraja De Oro, Monterrey Project, Tony "Tigere" Saenz, Veronique & The Puro Party Jam, Stevie N*E*R*D & The Allstars Cast , JR Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits, Sarah Monique, Los Chamacos, Albert Zamora & El Proyecto Zamora, Tejano Highway 281, Mike Gonzalez & The Iconiczz, Miroslava Munoz, Pio Trevino and many more.

San Antonio the "Tejano Music Capital of the World", will host the 40th Annual Tejano Music Awards Show for Fall of November 2020.

For the latest information on Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair 2020 and performance schedule please visit the official website atwww.tejanomusicawards.com. Schedule is subject to change.

Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair 2020 Sponsors : Budweiser, Hermes, WellMed

Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA) is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote professional excellence; a better understanding and greater appreciation for Tejano music; and to provide a public forum for songwriters, performs and musicians in order to recognize their artistic efforts and achievements through the annual Tejano Music Awards and related events. TTMA is based in San Antonio, Texas.





