LenneBrothers Band To Release First Live Album ROCKING LIVE AROUND THE FIRE STATION

Rock 'n' roll fans everywhere have something to look forward to this fall with the release of a new live album from the LenneBrothers Band, Rocking Live Around The Fire Station September 27th.



On February 16, 2019, the LenneBrothers Band played a benefit concert at the Feuerwache (fire station) in Hagen-Hohenlimburg for Reh-Henkhausen's volunteer fire brigade where they cut the live album. Also playing were the Bobcats from Britain, and the Sinners from Hamburg.



The LenneBrothers Band played The Lennerockers' greatest hits, such as "High Class Lady" and "Boogie-Woogie Queen," as well as many of their own songs, including "Rocking and Trucking" and "Picking Berrys." "Rock Around the Fire Station" was written especially for the concert and is included on the album. A total of 17 songs from the concert will be featured on the release.



Three other live recordings appear as bonus tracks, which were recorded eight days before at the Country Music Meeting in Berlin.



Rocking Live Around the Fire Station will be available on both CD and digital.

Track Listing:

1. Oakie Boogie

2. Been There, Done That

3. LenneBrothers Stroll

4. Wild West Rockabilly Special

5. Old Black Joe

6. Choo Choo Billy Train

7. Rocking and Trucking

8. Some Like It Hot

9. Rock Around the Fire Station

10. Picking Berrys

11. She's a Whiskey Girl

12. Matchbox

13. Call Me the Breeze

14. Boogie Woogie Queen

15. Guitar Slinger

16. No More One More Time

17. High Class Lady

18. Folsom Prison Blues

19. Rockin' My Life Away

20. Tear It Up





Related Articles View More Music Stories