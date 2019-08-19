LenneBrothers Band To Release First Live Album ROCKING LIVE AROUND THE FIRE STATION
Rock 'n' roll fans everywhere have something to look forward to this fall with the release of a new live album from the LenneBrothers Band, Rocking Live Around The Fire Station September 27th.
On February 16, 2019, the LenneBrothers Band played a benefit concert at the Feuerwache (fire station) in Hagen-Hohenlimburg for Reh-Henkhausen's volunteer fire brigade where they cut the live album. Also playing were the Bobcats from Britain, and the Sinners from Hamburg.
The LenneBrothers Band played The Lennerockers' greatest hits, such as "High Class Lady" and "Boogie-Woogie Queen," as well as many of their own songs, including "Rocking and Trucking" and "Picking Berrys." "Rock Around the Fire Station" was written especially for the concert and is included on the album. A total of 17 songs from the concert will be featured on the release.
Three other live recordings appear as bonus tracks, which were recorded eight days before at the Country Music Meeting in Berlin.
Rocking Live Around the Fire Station will be available on both CD and digital.
Track Listing:
1. Oakie Boogie
2. Been There, Done That
3. LenneBrothers Stroll
4. Wild West Rockabilly Special
5. Old Black Joe
6. Choo Choo Billy Train
7. Rocking and Trucking
8. Some Like It Hot
9. Rock Around the Fire Station
10. Picking Berrys
11. She's a Whiskey Girl
12. Matchbox
13. Call Me the Breeze
14. Boogie Woogie Queen
15. Guitar Slinger
16. No More One More Time
17. High Class Lady
18. Folsom Prison Blues
19. Rockin' My Life Away
20. Tear It Up