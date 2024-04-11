YAO Announces New Abalone Menu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The newly-opened restaurant, YAO in the Financial District has announced their new abalone menu, named “Miss YAO”, in a nod to its Cantonese culinary tradition.

The “Miss YAO” collection will showcase abalone dishes created by Executive Chef-Owner Kenny Leung and Co-Owner Thomas Tang of the acclaimed August Gatherings. YAO will be presenting abalone in a nutritious and luxurious way, combining it with a Cantonese staple, a preserved tangerine peel.

Miss YAO Highlights include Abalone with Preserved Tangerine Peel Braised Pork Rice; South African sun-dried abalone combined with a rich broth, simmered for three days, and enhanced by the addition of aged Tangerine peels; Abalone with Chicken Thigh Noodle; Abalone with Beef Brisket Rice; and Cheesy Abalone Sticky Rice Chicken.

Add-ons, at an additional cost, include soft-boiled eggs, pickled vegetables and a house-made seafood chili sauce.

YAO is one of the premier abalone destinations in New York, showcasing the richness of Chinese gastronomy. Abalone, which is less familiar to the American palate, but is one of the crown jewels of Cantonese cuisine and has held an esteemed position in its culture.



YAO is located at 213 Pearl Street (2nd floor) New York, NY 10038. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit HERE and call 917.265.8119.

Photo Credit: Provided by YAO

