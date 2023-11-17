Woody Creek Distillers Unveils “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey”

William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE Photo 1 Chef Spotlight: Chef Michael Lomonaco of PORTER HOUSE
THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please! Photo 2 THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please!
THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Se Photo 3 THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Season
BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whisky and Food Pairings Photo 4 BALCONES DISTILLING in Waco, Texas-We're Talking Whisky and Food Pairings

Woody Creek Distillers Unveils “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey”

Woody Creek Distillers, which sets the gold standard for Colorado spirits just announced its “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey,” a premium, 10-year-old, bottled-in-bond expression. The limited edition Macy Reserve (750ml/50% ABV/SRP $199) is now available for purchase nationwide at www.woodycreekdistillers.comThe spirit will also be sold at select retail outlets in Colorado and California, with New York set for December 1, 2023.

 Expressing the Palate and Passion of William H. Macy

Macy Reserve, the distillery’s oldest and its first bottled-in-bond expression, was created in close collaboration with Macy. A true rye aficionado, Macy tasted numerous barrels at the distillery and honed in on those at 100 proof with an 80% rye, 20% malted barley mash bill. The barrels were blind-tasted in flights, then meticulously blended. Macy, who serves as the distillery’s “Spokesdude,” has been intimately involved with the distillery since its early days and potatoes harvested in his fields are distilled into the acclaimed Woody Creek Vodka. 

 Woody Creek Distillers Co-Founder Mark Kleckner on the New Expression

“We always dreamed of releasing a 10-year-old whiskey expression when our first barrels were placed into our rackhouse back in Spring 2013. The bottled-in-bond designation came about after Bill Macy tasted one of these barrels during a showing in our tasting room. Bill’s enthusiasm for this barrel and its specific mash bill led to the creation of Macy Reserve. We are excited that this special whiskey will introduce Woody Creek Distillers to a wider audience and that our loyal customers will be able to enjoy our oldest and most special release to date.”

 William H. Macy on His Long Love of Rye and Why Macy Reserve Inspires Him

“Rye has a special place in my heart. My parents always kept a bottle of rye in a cabinet below our kitchen sink, so naturally it was my first taste of whiskey. I grew up in the South and developed an affinity for Bourbon. But when rye’s resurgence met my introduction to Woody Creek Distillers, the rest is history. These folks are always experimenting and have so many amazing and unique barrels. During the process of tasting through quite a few, I realized I had a talent, and I didn’t need to cheat off the other tasters. After tasting a barrel that was by far my favorite, I had a revelation. I used to think there was magic in the world, now I know it. I hope everyone enjoys Macy Reserve as much as I do and I’m proud that it bears my name.”

 Tasting Notes on a Rare and Sublime Rye

Macy Reserve immediately attracts attention with its warm golden amber hue. On the nose, clove and cinnamon beckon, along with dried yellow raisins and a hint of burnt orange. As the richly complex spirit envelops the palate, its velvety texture is replete with nutty notes and fragrant autumnal baking spices. Macy Reserve’s long and luxurious finish is clean and dry, with an echo of spiced fruit and a touch of smoke. Macy personally enjoys savoring it neat or over a large cube of ice.

A Taste of Things to Come: Woody Creek Distillers Barrel Select Program

Macy Reserve is the first entry in the distillery’s Barrel Select Program, a series of premium special reserve offerings. Woody Creek Distillers manages 5,000 barrels of whiskey and continually identifies those with unique characteristics that make a given barrel or group of barrels worthy of consideration for a high-end or reserve offering. While single barrels have been crafted for select customers and the distillery’s Tasting Room, a new Woody Creek Distillers Whiskey Club, to be officially announced in 2024, will make them more widely available to whiskey enthusiasts nationwide.

Defining a Straight Rye Whiskey and a Bottled-in-Bond Expression

A straight rye whiskey is legally defined as having a mash bill of at least 51% rye. The spirit is then required to be aged for at least two years in new American oak barrels and cannot contain any additives of any kind, including colorings, flavors, etc. To earn the distinction of “bottled-in-bond,” the whiskey has to be produced by one distiller in a single distillation season by a single distillery. The spirit must mature in a U.S. bonded warehouse for a minimum of four years and the aged spirit is required to be bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV).

For more information about Woody Creek Distillers, please visit woodycreekdistillers.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @woodycreekdistillers. 

Photo Credit: John Miller



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
DEL MAGUEY and MarieBelle Create Mezcal Infused Chocolates Photo
DEL MAGUEY and MarieBelle Create Mezcal Infused Chocolates

Del Maguey, the leading Mezcal brand in the US, and gourmet chocolatier MarieBelle, have teamed up to create a box of cocktail-inspired mezcal-infused chocolates.

2
Rhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French Wines Photo
Rhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French Wines

Our readers are always seeking out new wine styles that fit with the temperature and seasonal activities. We have information about France’s Rhône Valley Vineyards, a region that boasts a wide variety of red wine expressions that are well-suited for holiday food pairings and activities.

3
PASQUA WINES Named Innovator of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine Photo
PASQUA WINES Named 'Innovator of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Pasqua Wines, leading winery and ambassador for Amarone della Valpolicella and Veneto wines around the world, has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Innovator of the Year' by Wine Enthusiast magazine as a part of the publication’s annual Wine Star Awards.

4
REYNOLDS WRAP® Elevates Your Thanksgiving Feast with Bougie Birds Trio Photo
REYNOLDS WRAP® Elevates Your Thanksgiving Feast with Bougie Birds Trio

Reynolds Wrap®, the trusted culinary sidekick, is back with a triumphant turkey trio that promises to take your Thanksgiving dinner table from ordinary to opulent.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

Review: NAR in the Flatiron for Exquisite Modern Turkish FareReview: NAR in the Flatiron for Exquisite Modern Turkish Fare
Woody Creek Distillers Unveils “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey”Woody Creek Distillers Unveils “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey”
Rhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French WinesRhône Valley Vineyards for Wonderful French Wines
THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please!THANKSGIVING Dine-Out or Take-Out, Top Chefs are Ready to Please!

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You