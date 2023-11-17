Woody Creek Distillers Unveils “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey”

Woody Creek Distillers, which sets the gold standard for Colorado spirits just announced its “William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey,” a premium, 10-year-old, bottled-in-bond expression. The limited edition Macy Reserve (750ml/50% ABV/SRP $199) is now available for purchase nationwide at www.woodycreekdistillers.com. The spirit will also be sold at select retail outlets in Colorado and California, with New York set for December 1, 2023.

Expressing the Palate and Passion of William H. Macy

Macy Reserve, the distillery’s oldest and its first bottled-in-bond expression, was created in close collaboration with Macy. A true rye aficionado, Macy tasted numerous barrels at the distillery and honed in on those at 100 proof with an 80% rye, 20% malted barley mash bill. The barrels were blind-tasted in flights, then meticulously blended. Macy, who serves as the distillery’s “Spokesdude,” has been intimately involved with the distillery since its early days and potatoes harvested in his fields are distilled into the acclaimed Woody Creek Vodka.

Woody Creek Distillers Co-Founder Mark Kleckner on the New Expression

“We always dreamed of releasing a 10-year-old whiskey expression when our first barrels were placed into our rackhouse back in Spring 2013. The bottled-in-bond designation came about after Bill Macy tasted one of these barrels during a showing in our tasting room. Bill’s enthusiasm for this barrel and its specific mash bill led to the creation of Macy Reserve. We are excited that this special whiskey will introduce Woody Creek Distillers to a wider audience and that our loyal customers will be able to enjoy our oldest and most special release to date.”

William H. Macy on His Long Love of Rye and Why Macy Reserve Inspires Him

“Rye has a special place in my heart. My parents always kept a bottle of rye in a cabinet below our kitchen sink, so naturally it was my first taste of whiskey. I grew up in the South and developed an affinity for Bourbon. But when rye’s resurgence met my introduction to Woody Creek Distillers, the rest is history. These folks are always experimenting and have so many amazing and unique barrels. During the process of tasting through quite a few, I realized I had a talent, and I didn’t need to cheat off the other tasters. After tasting a barrel that was by far my favorite, I had a revelation. I used to think there was magic in the world, now I know it. I hope everyone enjoys Macy Reserve as much as I do and I’m proud that it bears my name.”

Tasting Notes on a Rare and Sublime Rye

Macy Reserve immediately attracts attention with its warm golden amber hue. On the nose, clove and cinnamon beckon, along with dried yellow raisins and a hint of burnt orange. As the richly complex spirit envelops the palate, its velvety texture is replete with nutty notes and fragrant autumnal baking spices. Macy Reserve’s long and luxurious finish is clean and dry, with an echo of spiced fruit and a touch of smoke. Macy personally enjoys savoring it neat or over a large cube of ice.

A Taste of Things to Come: Woody Creek Distillers Barrel Select Program

Macy Reserve is the first entry in the distillery’s Barrel Select Program, a series of premium special reserve offerings. Woody Creek Distillers manages 5,000 barrels of whiskey and continually identifies those with unique characteristics that make a given barrel or group of barrels worthy of consideration for a high-end or reserve offering. While single barrels have been crafted for select customers and the distillery’s Tasting Room, a new Woody Creek Distillers Whiskey Club, to be officially announced in 2024, will make them more widely available to whiskey enthusiasts nationwide.

Defining a Straight Rye Whiskey and a Bottled-in-Bond Expression

A straight rye whiskey is legally defined as having a mash bill of at least 51% rye. The spirit is then required to be aged for at least two years in new American oak barrels and cannot contain any additives of any kind, including colorings, flavors, etc. To earn the distinction of “bottled-in-bond,” the whiskey has to be produced by one distiller in a single distillation season by a single distillery. The spirit must mature in a U.S. bonded warehouse for a minimum of four years and the aged spirit is required to be bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV).

For more information about Woody Creek Distillers, please visit woodycreekdistillers.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @woodycreekdistillers.

Photo Credit: John Miller