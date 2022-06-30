WHISKEYSMITH Chocolate Mudslide Recipe for National Chocolate Day

National Chocolate Day is quickly approaching on July 7th and we know that our readers like to celebrate with chocolatey cocktails. Whiskeysmith Chocolate Flavored Whiskey (SRP $23.99) has a delicious recipe for a Chocolate Mudslide to enjoy on a hot summer day.

Whiskeysmith's line of flavored whiskeys can be used to create a plethora of delicious cocktails without the hassle of chopping, muddling or infusing. Made with real American whiskey and natural ingredients, the Chocolate flavored spirit offers aromas of baked cacao, caramel and vanilla toffee.

Make the Chocolate Mudslide with three simple steps and just four ingredients in a matter of minutes. The flavorful Whiskeysmith cocktail is sure to please family and friends.

Chocolate Mudslide

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Whiskeysmith Chocolate

-1 oz. Nooku Bourbon Cream

-1 oz. Milk

-1 oz. Vodka

Method:

Step 1: Combine all ingredients in a blender with ice.

Step 2: Blend on high and pour into a glass with drizzled chocolate sauce.

Step 3: Garnish with chocolate pretzels and marshmallows.

Cheers to National Chocolate Day!

For more information on Whiskeysmith, please visit https://www.whiskeysmithco.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Whiskeysmith