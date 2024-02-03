VALENTINE'S DAY DINING-Have a Special Meal with Your Loved One

The great celebration of love is coming up next week so it’s the ideal time to consider where you’d like to dine in the city. Whether you are planning a meal with your significant other, besties, or a very special family member, chefs from all around the city have planned special menus. Check them out and make your reservations! We have over a dozen restaurants with a wide variety of cuisine styles and price points for every budget.

Philippe by Philippe Chow on invites you to celebrate love with their extensive Beijing-inspired Valentine’s Day menu options available Wednesday, February 14 - Saturday, February 17 at both Manhattan locations on the Upper East Side and Downtown. To kick off the romantic evening, the restaurant will be welcoming guests with a complimentary box of chocolate truffles, roses, and a glass of bubbles for that extra touch of luxury. Whether you're up for the Valentine’s Day Tasting Menu ($125pp), the exclusive Wine Cellar Experience ($250pp), or if you're planning for a larger gathering of up to 20 people, Philippe has got you covered.

David Burke Tavern on the Upper East Side occupies two floors of a stately Manhattan townhouse with an olde New York clubby ambiance. The restaurant is offering three-courses, plus amuse for $135. Burke’s famous signature Clothesline Bacon and Lobster Dumplings, along with Tuna Carpaccio and Beet Salad are among the five appetizer selections. For main courses, the likes of Filet Mignon, Roasted Duck Breast, and Red Snapper are standout options. And for dessert, there are such sweet treats such as Strawberry Crème Brulee, Apple Tart, and the show-stopping DB’s Lollipop Cake Tree for 2. The Valentine’s Day menu at David Burke Tavern will be available from 4 to 10 p.m. For reservations, visit www.davidburketavern.com or call 212-988-9021.

Loreley Beer Garden on the Lower East Side may be an unexpected Valentine’s Day destination, but it is the perfect low key, pressure-free place to celebrate without breaking the bank. Surrounded by 10,000 red rose petals and a snowy Winter Lodge décor in a heated outdoor garden that will have you feeling like you’re at a romantic ski getaway, guests can choose from an a la carte menu that includes the loveable Heart Shaped Pretzels with Beer Cheese and half-priced Boozy Bourbon Hot Chocolate until 8p.m. Dinner is available from 5 to 11 p.m. and happy hour until 10 p.m., which includes draft beer, wine and hot cocktail specials. The large, welcoming bar is also a great option for Galentines looking to celebrate each other in a festive space.

Kubeh, in Greenwich Village is a journey through Middle Eastern flavors. This Valentine's Day, the restaurant is serving a symphony of the senses with an aphrodisiac menu to ignite your romance. Menu includes five-courses for $90 with an optional beverage or non-alcoholic pairing consisting of Half Dozen Oysters with persian cucumber mignonette, pomegranate, himalayan sea salt, mint, parsley; Tuna Tartare or Hasselback Beet, Artichoke Hummus or Bocconcini and Smashed Peas, choice of entree with Pan Roasted Half Chicken, Braised Lamb with paprika labneh, sauteed swiss chard, chermoula and mashed potato, Seafood Skillet and more, with chocolate strawberries and whipped cream to finish. A perfect destination for shared plates and memories. To set the mood at home, guests will leave with aphrodisiac candies to take home to keep the romance going after their meal.

Porter House Bar and Grill is the iconic American steakhouse and restaurant from acclaimed Brooklyn-born-and-raised chef Michael Lomonaco. Located in the heart of Columbus Circle with stunning views overlooking all of Central Park, Porter House is the ultimate romantic destination to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It has been named one of Esquire’s “Best New Restaurants.” The chef specials for Valentine’s Day include Lobster Bisque; Porter House’s Ultimate Surf n Turf with a Tomahawk Steak and Lobster Scampi with Shrimp and Scallops in Garlic Butter; Dover Sole Baked Alaska; and their special Chocolate Raspberry Martini.

Eli’s Table is the beloved Upper East Side, seasonally driven restaurant and wine bar founded by iconic New Yorker Eli Zabar, whose family has been in the grocery industry for over 85 years. Executive chef Moctezuma ‘Monti’ Garcia, who has been with the Eli’s team for over two decades, serves seasonal fare and sources most of his ingredients from next door at Eli’s Market, the 20,000 square foot market that has grown to become a vaunted destination for lovers of the finest ingredients. The wine program is led by wine director Thibault Dubreuil (previously of Michelin starred Frenchie in Paris) who has worked closely with Eli, to curate a list of over 50,000 bottles - one of the largest Old World collections in the city. The market driven menu at Eli’s Table changes almost daily, with past items such as French Onion Soup Eli’s Rooftop Greens, Housemade Tagliatelle, Dry-Aged New York Strip Steak and The Eli’s Table Dessert Cheese Course, a variety of cheeses curated from the cheese counter at Eli’s market next door.

Gab’s, the beloved West Village spot that is known for its focus on micro-seasons will celebrate love with dishes from its menu along with a host of romantic specials prepared by the restaurant’s Executive Chef Nate Ashton. The restaurant, designed to feel like you are stepping into owner Gabby Madden's living room with personal touches, artwork and hand-painted murals and the cozy vibes pair elegantly with its comforting food and live music. In addition to Valentine’s Day festivities, Gab’s will commemorate Galentine’s Day on Saturday, February 17th with a special “movies and mezcal” brunch in collaboration with female-founded mezcal brand Doce featuring classic movies playing on its projector, a special Mexican chocolate espresso martini with Doce and a complimentary house-made donut.

Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke located in Midtown is keeping with its stunning aesthetic. The Valentine’s Day menu at Park Ave Kitchen has a wide-ranging flair, with eight appetizers and 10 entrée choices on the $125 menu. Menu appetizer hallmarks include Clothesline Bacon, Lobster Dumplings and Crab Cake Pretzel Raft. Entree highlights include Bison Short Ribs, Rock Shrimp and King Crab Spaghetti, and Rack of Lamb. French Fries and/ or Asian-glazed Brussels Sprouts can complement any as sides with a $10 supplement. Five desserts tempt with such options as Park Ave Chocolate Mousse Cake, Not So Humble Key Lime Pie and the Cake Pop Tree for 2. The Valentine’s Day Menu at Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke will be available from 4 to 10 p.m.

Sabai Thai, a Central Thai-inspired restaurant nestled in the heart of the Flatiron District is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day. True to its name, Sabai Thai, which translates to “Happy Thai”, will be offering a special menu with seven unique items that are only available on Valentine’s Day, along with their regular a la carte menu. Highlights of their Valentine’s Day specials are Gang Kiew Wan Tally, avocado green curry with shrimp, squid, salmon, peppers, coconut milk and Thai basil, and Tiger Prawn Pad Thai, tiger prawns with rice noodles and eggs, topped with scallions, beansprouts, and peanuts. The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Olmsted is the acclaimed restaurant in Prospect Heights from chef-owner Greg Baxtrom. Before opening Olmsted in 2016, Chef Greg Baxtrom worked in some of the world's most exciting kitchens, including Alinea, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Per Se and Lysverket in Norway. His 50-seat restaurant showcases a seasonal and creative vegetable-forward menu that highlights produce from the lush backyard garden, as well as local farmers and purveyors. The restaurant has been awarded one of Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America and Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants in America among others. For Valentine’s Day, Olmsted will be offering a prix-fixe menu featuring dishes like Oysters on the Half Shell served with pomegranate mignonette and lard powder; Pommes Dauphine with escargot butter and parsley vierge, Farmer’s Salad with beet butter, fermented stone fruit, haricot verts, and early spring chicory, Short Rib Bo Ssam For Two with daikon kimchi, yuzu kosho potato salad, and an herb bouquet, and for dessert, Strawberries and Creme strawberry bavarois, vanilla panna cotta, and rye streusel.

YAO, a modern tribute to Cantonese culinary tradition, by Executive Chef-Owner Kenny Leung and Co-Owner Thomas Tang is now open in the Financial District. Chef Kenny and his team are creating a canvas to showcase the past, present and future of Cantonese cuisine. His modern innovations and standout dishes will be displayed throughout the entire dining experience. For Valentine’s Day, Chef Kenny will be serving a 6-course tasting menu priced at $168 per person (minimum two people), with highlights such as Yuzu Jumbo Shrimp and Duck Dumpling. YAO’s a la carte menu will also be available on Valentine’s Day. The restaurant will be serving dinner from 5-9 p.m.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge at 60 Furman Street in Brooklyn will present Valentine’s Day at two of their enticing venues. Experience an unparalleled evening of romance and gastronomic delight at Harriet’s Lounge from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm with their meticulously crafted Valentine's Day tasting menu. For $195 per person, delight in sumptuous dishes such as the 'Queen of Hearts' oyster amuses, alongside Surf & Turf, featuring center cut filet and nori butter poached lobster tail and Matcha Lava Cake. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of our panoramic skyline views as you savor expertly crafted cocktails, complemented by the enchanting melodies of a live band. The Osprey will be presenting a romantic farm-to-table tasting menu curated by Chef Dan Churchill. Enjoy a live vinyl DJ set as you dine with loved ones. The Osprey’s a la carte menu is also available. The restaurant is open from 5:00 to 10:00 pm.

Amali in Midtown East offers an exquisite Valentine's Day experience featuring a Champagne Flight as an optional add-on, presenting a 2 oz. tasting of three unique expressions of Champagne, including Champagne Jacquart 'Brut Mosaique,' Champagne de Villepin 'Blanc de Noirs,' and Veuve Clicquot 'Brut Rosé' for $45. The Prix Fixe menu, priced at $125 per person, is exclusively available on February 14th and serves as the sole offering, with all items later available as a la carte specials in the days and the weekend following the holiday. The A la Carte additions include delectable options such as a Half Dozen Beau Soleil Oysters with Horseradish Apple Mignonette for $24. The diverse menu features enticing courses like Tuna Carpaccio, and an array of pasta choices. For the main course, indulge in options like Roast Chicken, Filet Mignon, Red Snapper, Colorado Lamb Chops, or enhance the experience with a decadent A4 Australian Wagyu Filet Mignon for an additional $30. Concluding the meal on a sweet note, enjoy complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries alongside tempting desserts such as Truffle Sundae, Chocolate Mousse, Basque Cheesecake, and Creme Brûlée. Amali ensures a delightful Valentine's Day celebration with a perfect blend of culinary excellence and romantic ambiance.

MEDUZA MEDITERRANIA located in the Meatpacking District is the hotspot were diners can celebrate a romantic evening. It features one of the most stunning dining rooms New York has seen in the last year. A multi-course curated pre-fixe menu is offered at $149 per person where the table gets to choose two appetizers such as spiced prawns or spiced hamachi, a choice of two entrees such as grilled branzino and a lobster arrabbiata, two sides including crispy brussel sprouts and pomme puree and two desserts including their famous olive oil cake.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy