Tortoise Supper Club Partners with Ravinia, Lyric Opera for Steinway Centennial Celebration

Turning 100 is a rare thing in this world and is definitely something to be celebrated - even if you're a piano. This September Tortoise Supper Club (TSC) owners Keene & Megan Addington will be hosting an epic celebration inspired by one very special musical instrument.



While the River North restaurant is primarily known for its critically acclaimed food and outstanding hospitality, it's also a destination for after-dinner entertainment. On weekends, the Lounge at TSC is transformed into a classic cabaret, where Sinatra-style jazz music is performed live on a beautiful Grand Piano.



The Steinway Concert Grand Piano that sits in TSC's Lounge has been in the Addington family since 1919 and, over the course of the past 100 years, become a piece of Chicago history.



Keene's grandmother, Sarah Armour, received the impressive instrument for her 10th birthday and went on to become an accomplished musician as well as passionate supporter of Ravinia Festival, Lyric Opera and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The Chicago-based family's philanthropic support of Ravinia Festival has resulted in a multi-generational friendship between the family and the organization: Welz Kauffman, President/CEO of Ravinia, actually played the family's Steinway Concert Grand Piano at the funeral of Mrs. Sarah Armour and Keene is a third-generation board member of Ravinia.



In honor of the piano's 100th birthday, Tortoise Supper Club will be hosting a week-long celebration of music, food, drinks and Windy City history. In addition to six nights of dazzling musical performances from some of Chicago's most talented artists, guests will also enjoy a variety of dinner and drink specials that hearken back to 1919 (the year the TSC piano was made.) The week's festivities will be as follows:



Monday, September 16

Entertainment: Performance by Ravinia Festival's President/CEO Welz Kauffman and Soprano Michelle Areyzaga Plus Father & Son Duo Leo Radosavljevic (baritone & Julliard Graduate) George Radosavljevic (pianist)

Show Time: 6:45pm - 9:00 pm with a 30-minute break between acts.

Menu: Three Course Prix-Fixe Menu

Cost: $89.95/person for dinner and show. Reservations required.



***A portion of proceeds benefit Ravina's Reach, Teach, Play program, which works to ensure that music education remains accessible to ALL children.***



Tuesday, September 17

Entertainment: Performance by The Ladies of Lyric Opera Stage Artists Ensemble

Show Time: 6:45pm - 9:00pm

Menu: Three Course Prix-Fixe Menu

Cost: $89.95/person for dinner and show. Reservations required.



Wednesday, September 18

Entertainment: The Marshall Vente Trio

Show Time: 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Menu: A La Carte.

Cost: A La Carte. No minimum spend.



Thursday, September 19

Entertainment: Frank Lamphere and his Trio

Show Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Menu: A La Carte.

Cost: Reservations - $50/person minimum (food & beverage spend.)

Bar seats are first come, first serve with no minimum spend.



Friday, September 20

Entertainment: The Tom Muellner Trio with Jim Cox and Phil Gratteau

Show Time: 7:30pm - 11:30pm

Menu: A La Carte.

Cost: A La Carte. No Minimum Spend.



Saturday, September 21

Entertainment: The Mark Burnell Trio

Show Time: 8:30 pm - Midnight

Menu: A La Carte.

Cost: A La Carte. No Minimum Spend.





Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

More Hot Stories For You