Review: CASA FELIX-A Mexican Restaurant Perfect for the Chelsea Neighborhood

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The newly opened modern Mexican social tequilera, Casa Felix in the heart of the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan brings an exciting element to the area’s dining scene. The restaurant has everything you are looking for from venue to menu and it’s the latest, greatest spot located on 7th Avenue between 21st and 22nd Streets. And we like that it is just blocks from The Joyce Theater, a popular venue for dance performances. Make it your pre-theatre stop.

Casa Felix by Merchant Hospitality brings together tequila, music, food, and a striking, celebratory atmosphere. We stopped by for dinner early on a Monday evening and enjoyed dining al fresco in their spacious patio space that was perfect for early fall weather.

Let’s talk about the outstanding beverage program that is centered on an agave-forward cocktails featuring margaritas, palomas, and frozen cocktails. Kick off your meal with drinks that include the Autumn Sandía with 17 Pueblo Viejo Blanco, triple sec, lime, watermelon, Italicus, and cinnamon syrup or the Oaxaca After Dark a balanced blend of 20 Laphroaig 10, Ancho Reyes Mole, Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao, Borghetti liqueur, cinnamon, and cloves.

Chef Antelmo Ambrosio is one of Merchants Hospitality’s Award-Winning Culinary Experts. He oversees the menus and chefs for Casa Felix. Ambrosio has created offerings that will tempt everyone with creative twists on classic dishes.

Don’t miss out on starters such as Oaxaca Cheese Croquettes; Maria’s Guacamole complemented with pomegranate, jicama, sumac, and toasted seeds; and the tender Charred Octopus con Manchamanteles with chile ancho and tropical fruit Oaxacan mole, and escabeche.

Taco lovers will be delighted. A delectable vegetarian choice is the Roasted Mushroom Tacos, perfectly seasoned or indulge your appetite with the Baja Fish Tacos and other selections.. We highly recommend the Chicken Enfrijoladas Artesanales. The flour tortilla roulades are filled with tomato-braised chicken topped with a black bean purée, cilantro cactus salad, crema, queso fresco. House favorites also include the Arroz con Pollo with handmade rice gnocchi, hen of the woods mushrooms, chipotle jus, and añejo cheese; Braised Short Rib with mole negro, smoked corn crema, and grilled onion; and the Salmon a la Veracruzana. Add a side of Sauteed Brussel Sprouts, Smashed Cucumber Salad and more to round out your meal.

Dessert Alert! Linger a little longer over yummy specialties like Churros, Tres Leches Cake, or Mango Sorbet.

In addition to their dinner offerings, Casa Felix just launched weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, where they serve delectable favorites including a Green Eggs & Ham Benedict Bowl and Breakfast Enchiladas, as well as happy hour Monday through Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Casa Felix offers dining spaces for all size parties such as their outdoor seating, main dining room and bar, a speakeasy-style lounge, and an eclectic back space styled like a Mexican living room. Plan a special event. Your family and friends will love the destination.

Casa Felix is located at 190 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit Casa Felix | Modern Mexican Cuisine in Chelsea, New York, NY and call 212.366.7267.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casa Felix

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