TINO'S Opens a New Location in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. is an artisanal pizzeria and Italian restaurant that has gained a cult following across five locations in New Jersey. They have recently opened their sixth location in NYC's Chelsea/Flatiron neighborhood at 12 West 18th Street.

It is family owned and operated serving their celebrated pizzas, made with unbleached, unbromated flour, hand-stretched to 12-inches round, and feature a signature crispy, thin crust and an even balance of homestyle Neapolitan, Roman, and Italian American cuisine.

Their mission is to create all-natural Italian food using the highest quality ingredients that are sustainable, local, and organic. The food is free of artificial preservatives, colors, sweeteners, flavors, and hydrogenated fats to promote healthier eating. Furthering their mission in clean eating, Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. uses only their pizza oven and a convection oven to cook, meaning their food is never fried or heated in a microwave.

They also make every effort to be environmentally friendly with green standards in hopes of a better environment for future generations including recycling, composting waste, cleaning with natural agents, using paper products and supplies from 100% recycled materials, as well as to-go plasticware that is made from non-GMO vegetable starch.

Pizza highlights include but are not limited to: Tartuffo, the pie begins with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella, and is finished with layers of sausage, cremini mushrooms, and white truffle oil; and Raffaela, named after Tino's wife, made with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, homemade Calabrian chili paste, topped with shaved Parmigiano, parsley, and extra virgin olive oil. The pizzas are also available with a Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust, a vegan Gluten Free Crust, sourdough Roman flatbread, and a nine-inch round Sicilian crust.

There's much more to their menu that includes antipasti, insalate, sandwiches, pasta and dolce!

The beverage program is composed of a carefully curated, approachably priced Wine List, consisting of organic wines all from Italy, as well as a rotating selection of craft beers from local breweries, and imported Italian beers.

For more information on Tino's, locations and hours of operation, please visit https://www.nojunkpizza.com/. To view the menu in the Chelsea/Flatiron location, visit HERE. Follow Tino's on Instagram @tinosartisanpizzaco.

