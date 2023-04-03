Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE VICE NAPA VALLEY WINES Present the 2021 Orange of Gewurztraminer, Los Carneros

Apr. 03, 2023  
We are pleased to recommend to our readers the 2021 Orange of Gewurztraminer, Los Carneros (SRP $29.00) by The Vice Napa Valley Wines. This wine will look great on Easter tables and it pairs beautifully with a wide array of your holiday weekend's dishes.

Named "The Brooklynites 2.0," this wine is made from Gewurztraminer grapes grown in Los Carneros, Napa Valley. Exotic and flamboyant, this wine roars out of the glass with sweet notes of mandarin, lychee, pink grapefruit and rose. The same flavors are initially mirrored on the palate. The wine then wine pops with dry apricot, ginger and hops. The tannins soften into a dry and long lasting finish accented with lime rind essence and orange Curaçao peel.

This batch is named for two of the company's favorite Brooklynites, Carly and Kenny, who contribute daily to The Vice's success. In spite of its name, this unfiltered, unfined orange wine is a pure expression of Napa Valley's unique terroir.

The orange hue of this wine comes from the skin contact and maceration during fermentation; the same process that gives red wine its color, tannins and also contributes to its flavor.

Pour, sip, relax and enjoy the beautiful spring weather and the holiday ahead. This wine is a pleasure to serve to friends and family.

To learn more about The Vice Napa Valley Wines, please visit https://www.thevicewine.com/.

