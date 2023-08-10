THE TIPSY BAKER Opens in Rockefeller Center – Take a Seat at the Baker's Bench

The team behind essential New York City bakery Café d’Avignon is thrilled to introduce their new concept exclusive to Rockefeller Center, The Tipsy Baker. Part of Rockefeller Center’s Under 30 collection of restaurants and shops, the bakery and bistro-style restaurant caters to every aspect of the day serving delicious baked goodies and bites by day and Mediterranean-style meals and libations by evening.

“We wanted to create a warm and welcoming space where seemingly opposing concepts—morning and night, coffee and wine, the baker’s counter and the bar—live in harmony,” says co-founder Uliks Fehmiu. “It’s a space where you can grab a sandwich and salad on the go, or you can sit down at a table and have a glass of wine with a beautifully plated lunch. In the morning, it is your favorite coffee spot and bakery, but come lunch and dinner, it’s transformed into a bustling bistro to meet friends and unwind. This new location is aptly named in honor of the many bakers who do indeed love to get a little tipsy after a hard day of work.”

“On Cape Cod our partner Vojin Vujošević has been running the Pain d’Avignon restaurant for over 17 years. He boldly transformed a warehouse, in which our wholesale bakery is located, into a sophisticated yet relaxed restaurant, where diners can look through the giant windows and see the bakers at work. The restaurant has become a favorite of many local customers as well as restaurant fans from all over the country. Here in New York we are known for our handcrafted breads served at Michelin starred restaurants, freshly baked pastries, and artisanal coffee served at our cafes. But when we received an invitation from Tishman Speyer to join the circus, we couldn’t refuse. The offer was slightly out of our comfort zone, to be doing bread and wine together, but we called Vojin who was confident that we would be able to meld together these two seemingly opposite narratives, bakery by day, and bar by night. We accepted the challenge and gave this new exciting project an appropriate name.”

CAFFEINATED BY DAY, TIPSY BY NIGHT

By sunrise, The Tipsy Baker is a mix of a café and boulangerie serving specialty lattes, iced coffees and teas alongside its renowned, freshly baked Viennoiseries. Crowd favorites such as an assortment of Croissants baked on location, or simple sandwiches like Russ & Daughters Smoked salmon on Brioche Bun or Veggie Croissant with Creamery Goat Cheese and roasted Tomatoes, are perfect for a quick breakfast or snack, while the Stracciatella & Mushroom Tartine or Bresaola & Mozzarella on a baguette are more filling selections to grab for lunch.

As the day winds down, The Tipsy Baker pays homage to its name, offering beer, wine and spirits along with a full dinner menu. It draws on culinary influences close to our homes and hearts: Mediterranean, French, Middle Eastern, to only name a few. Our Executive Chef Andres Grundy and his Chef de Cuisine Finnian Peralta seamlessly and creatively break the outdated boundaries between street food and fine dining. Ingredients that are colorful and fresh, dishes that are exciting and filled with life. But simply put, delicious”

Shared plates include:

Persian Aubergine Spread , walnuts, yogurt, crispy shallots

Roasted Peppers in Raspberry vinegar

Charred Organic Carrots , orange oil and chili threads

Seared Shrimp, Romesco , Garlic, Pernod

These are followed by refined large plates and desserts such as:

Grilled Spanish Octopus, Herb labneh, Chickpea Crunch

Dry Aged Black Angus Sirloin, Pomme Puree, sauce Bordelaise

Seared Cobia , Braised Runner beans, Preserved tomato broth

Crispy Pork belly , Red wine Braised Piquillio peppers, Fennel bulb

The beverage program includes a carefully crafted selection of organic, sustainable and biodynamic wines, from vino made with Old World techniques to more modern pours with contemporary charm, as well as locally brewed specialty beers from NYC purveyors.

DESIGNED FOR DAY TO NIGHT

As you enter the space, it feels reminiscent of an intimate underground gem of a boulangerie, stepping back in time to 1920s Paris. Exquisite brass and stone bar, rattan benches, delicately curtain lined windows all add to the transformative ambiance. It is also an extension of Rockefeller Center iconic building’s timeless art deco design. Well-suited to the dual concept of café and restaurant, the design intentionally transcends time of day to encompass both styles of eateries, bakery and the bar. Along with thoughtful lighting—bridge the aesthetic gap between a lively daytime café and an intimate, comfortable bar and restaurant for evening outings. The bar stands as a focal point among the cozy tables, while a low partition provides enough separation from the bustling café counter and dining area to establish the exciting duality of the space.

THE TEAM

Executive chef and Queens native Andres Grundy brings experience from Michelin-starred restaurants to The Tipsy Baker’s culinary program. Named Starchef’s Rising Star Chef of 2009, Grundy has found himself in Paris, Madrid and Boston working aside notable names like David Bouley and restaurants such as La Broche, L’Arpege and L’Atelier, and is now back home in NYC helping launch the Café d’Avignon team’s newest concept. Chef de cuisine Finnian Peralta is a skilled talent in NYC who spent time honing his skills in prominent restaurants across New England. As an alumni of David Bouley’s kitchen himself, Peralta joins Chef Grundy at The Tipsy Baker, bringing with him a unique and exploratory style of cooking. Rounding out the team is our general manager and beverage director Ben Kaufman, who has held a multitude of titles in the beverage industry and helped bolster beverage programs for notable groups and restaurants in NYC including INO Group, Dylan Prime Steakhouse and ACME for over 20 years.

The Tipsy Baker is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza (Rink Level), New York, NY 10112. For hours, menus and more information, please visit https://www.rockefellercenter.com/dine/the-tipsy-baker/.

Photo Credit: The Tipsy Baker