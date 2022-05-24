THE SKINNY “Wild At Heart” Beach Club in NYC

No need to travel outside Manhattan for a beach club vibe this Memorial Day weekend! The Lower East Side staple, The Skinny (174 Orchard St) is gearing up to debut its first spring/summer pop-up, "Wild At Heart Beach Club." The Skinny, known for its annual anti-holiday pop-up Naughty or Nice, is bringing waves of entertainment May 26th to Labor Day weekend, that is not to be missed.

The Skinny, transformed into an edgy tropical oasis, will be decked out floor-to-ceiling with palm tree wallpaper, a greenery covered wall with protruding hot pink skulls, the ceiling covered with oversized upside down cocktail umbrellas (aka paper parasol), with more surprises to make you feel like you've been whisked off the paradise, without a care in the world.

Wild At Heart Beach Club will boast special food items, beachy themed cocktails like Mermaid's Wish and Asphalt Oasis; and no beach club is complete without speciality frozen drinks.

No stone (or seashell in this case) has gone unturned! Expect events to take place throughout the week, with entertainment and specials including Thursday night Retro Beach A-GO-GO Party, with GoGo dancers starting at 10:30pm and $10 specialty cocktails, Friday night Burlesque show every Friday 9pm-11pm, upstairs at The "Lady Orchard Lounge," Saturday & Sunday 2hr Bottomless Brunch from 12noon-4pm ($39). Additionally, Sunday & Wednesday will feature .50 cent wings and Monday-Friday there will be $10 specials Food item with a beer (food selection changes each day)

Stop by for all the beach club debauchery kicking off May 26th. It will be happening until Labor Day Weekend.

For more information, visit: https://www.theskinny-nyc.com/ and follow on IG at @theskinnybar.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Skinny