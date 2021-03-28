THE GREEN ROOM 42 AND NEW YORK'S LARGEST ROOFTOP Re-Opens for Cabaret and Outdoor Movie Nights

It's been a year without live entertainment and as restrictions ease, vaccinations increase, and New York moves into Spring it's time to applaud loudly once more. First stop is The Green Room 42. For a number of years this venue has been the home to many an entertainer from the likes of Broadway to pop, and on April 2 the joy of live performances begins again, safely of course, with Tony award winner and Green Room regular Lillias White. Other performers include popular duo The Skivvies, Broadway's Andrea McArdle, and Alice Ripley, and later in the year the legendary Donna McKechnie. Green Room's famous Boy Band Brunch is also back beginning Sunday April 4. Capacity in the room is capped at 33% (50 seats), and tables are spaced 6 feet apart. To ensure the safety of guests and the artists, performers are 12 feet from the audience, and guests are required to wear masks during the show. While no food or beverages are served, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.

All shows are on Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm

And speaking of Social Drink and Food, to keep the good cheer flowing, every Thursday beginning April 1 is movie musical night. Starting at sundown (approx 8:45) iconic movie musicals, and live filmed Broadway shows will be shown. First in line is Cats, followed by Shrek the Musical, The Wiz, Hairspray, Memphis, Chicago, and the classics West Side Story and Cabaret. Ticket price is $20, which includes a $10 food and beverage credit. Movie watchers have a potpourri of seating options including picnic tables, bean bags, and other lounge furniture. For those who want to just enjoy being al fresco there is space available to the general public which is separated from those watching the movie. Food-wise there are "Social Shares" which range from a Trio of Pork Buns; to Beet Hummus with Crudite; and Blistered Shiso Peppers; or "Anti-Social Grub" with choices such as Hangar Steak on a Skewer with Chimichurri; Classic Fish & Chips; and a Beef, or Beyond, Burger with Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Pickles and Fries. While socializing one might as well indulge in Churros with Nutellafor dessert. The Social Drink menu has cleverly named specialty cocktails, and of course beer, and wine.

Social Food & Drink opens March 31: Wednesday - Saturday 3pm-11pm, andSunday 2pm-11pm. The Green Room 42/Social Drink & Food is located at 570 Tenth Avenue (41-42 Street) inside the Yotel, 4th Floor, NYC. Call (646) 707-2990 and visit The Green Room 42.

Photo Credit: The Green Room 42