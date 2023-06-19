THE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie Day

THE GOOD BATCH

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA Photo 1 Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA
SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting Photo 2 SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting
The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands Photo 3 The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands
Join Karamo Brown and Chambord for Pride-filled Cocktails in NYC Photo 4 Join Karamo Brown and Chambord for Pride-filled Cocktails in NYC

THE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie Day

We wanted to share some information about Free Cookie Day at The Good Batch's Clinton Hill location next Wednesday, June 21. To celebrate the end of the school year, the beloved Brooklyn-based bakery is offering free Oat Chocolate Chunk and Brown Butter Salty cookies starting at 8AM. One cookie per customer, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

Anna Gordon is the chef and founder of famed cookie destination, The Good Batch.  Anna’s popular Brooklyn-based bakery first garnered national interest when she launched at the Brooklyn Flea/Smorgasburg over a decade ago - she was met with lines down the block and quickly sold out of her signature cookies and ice cream sandwich each weekend.

When Anna launched her bakery in Clinton Hill in 2014, it instantly became a national destination as well as a neighborhood staple. The Good Batch is known for Anna’s perfected soft, chewy and not overly sweet cookies, ice cream sandwiches, beautiful cakes, and more. Among many other accolades over the years, she was recently selected to be a fellow of James Beard Foundation's WEL (Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership) program. Most recently, Anna expanded The Good Batch to Hudson River Park’s Pier 57.

Photo Credit: The Good Batch



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands Photo
The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands

With 18 restaurants worldwide and his hands-on approach it seems impossible that Chef David Burke has the time for a new hobby? However, with four decades of experience and numerous awards behind him Burke has proven more than once he’s one very smart and determined cookie. Burke’s new hobby does most of the work for him. Beekeeping.

2
SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Villages Downtown Social Photo
SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Village's Downtown Social

There’s a pop-up experience that’s happening in the East Village hotspot, Downtown Social! 

3
Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items Photo
Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items

Here’s some good news for our readers that are looking to up their breakfast game. Balkan StrEAT, the popular Balkan street food concept in the West Village has launched their new breakfast menu and coffee program. 

4
EQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail Recipe Photo
EQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail Recipe

In honor of Juneteenth on 6/18, Equiano has created the “Freedom Breeze” cocktail and we have the recipe for our readers!

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

Review: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS at 59E59 Street Theaters-A Captivating Portrayal of SisterhoodReview: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS at 59E59 Street Theaters-A Captivating Portrayal of Sisterhood
The Latest Buzz in Atlantic HighlandsThe Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands
SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Village's Downtown SocialSOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Village's Downtown Social
Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PAChef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA

Videos

Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square Video
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Video
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You