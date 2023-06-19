THE GOOD BATCH in Clinton Hill Offers Free Cookie Day

We wanted to share some information about Free Cookie Day at The Good Batch's Clinton Hill location next Wednesday, June 21. To celebrate the end of the school year, the beloved Brooklyn-based bakery is offering free Oat Chocolate Chunk and Brown Butter Salty cookies starting at 8AM. One cookie per customer, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

Anna Gordon is the chef and founder of famed cookie destination, The Good Batch. Anna’s popular Brooklyn-based bakery first garnered national interest when she launched at the Brooklyn Flea/Smorgasburg over a decade ago - she was met with lines down the block and quickly sold out of her signature cookies and ice cream sandwich each weekend.

When Anna launched her bakery in Clinton Hill in 2014, it instantly became a national destination as well as a neighborhood staple. The Good Batch is known for Anna’s perfected soft, chewy and not overly sweet cookies, ice cream sandwiches, beautiful cakes, and more. Among many other accolades over the years, she was recently selected to be a fellow of James Beard Foundation's WEL (Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership) program. Most recently, Anna expanded The Good Batch to Hudson River Park’s Pier 57.

Photo Credit: The Good Batch