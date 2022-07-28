Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 28, 2022 Â 
THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY Celebrates National Cheesecake Day With New Flavor and Donations

It's one of our favorite times of the year! National Cheesecake Day, Saturday, July 30th, is just a few days away! To celebrate this year, The Cheesecake Factory is introducing its newest cheesecake flavor - Classic Basque Cheesecake. Created in San Sebastian Spain more than 30 years ago, Basque cheesecake is a very unique, crustless cheesecake with a burnt top and an ultra-creamy, custard-like center, and sweet caramelized notes. The Cheesecake Factory's version is a classic recipe, covered with fresh berries and whipped cream.

And because a new flavor just isn't enough, The Cheesecake Factory is also donating $1 to Feeding America for every slice of cheesecake sold on National Cheesecake Day. In addition, beginning this Sunday, every slice of Classic Basque Cheesecake sold from July 31, 2022, through July 29, 2023, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America.

For menus and to find a location near you for The Cheesecake Factory, please visit https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Cheesecake



July 28, 2022

