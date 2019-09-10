THE BACON AND BEER CLASSIC Comes to Jersey City for the First Time on 10/3

The nationally-touring Bacon and Beer Classic will head across the Hudson River for the first time ever, taking over Harborside (210 Hudson Street) in Jersey City on Thursday, October 3rd. This all you can eat and drink fest coincides with Oktoberfest, making it a must attend for beer aficionados. The event will feature over-the-top bacon dishes, creative craft beers, on-site activations, contests and more. Guests will be invited to snap selfies in a Hormel® Black Label Bacon photo booth, compete in a bacon eating contest with a chance to win a year's supply of Hormel® Black Label Bacon, play flip cup, ride a bacon seesaw and take home a commemorative souvenir tasting glass.

25 local restaurants will serve up original savory dishes and desserts that give bacon a whole new meaning. New Jersey eateries including Queen's Bully, Sands Jerk Hut, Marcha Cocina, and Jase's BBQ are confirmed to participate. Wash it all down with 65+ beers and ciders from breweries like Hackensack Brewing, Hokkaido Brewery, and Bolero Snort Brewery. Vote for your favorite restaurant and brewery using the Bacon and Beer Classic app and winners will be crowned at the end of the event.

The Bacon and Beer Classic is produced by Cannonball Productions, which is owned and operated by Jersey City resident Kate Levenstien. The event sells out in professional sports stadiums and arenas coast-to-coast with recent stops at CHS Field in Minneapolis and T-Mobile Park in Seattle before heading to Soldier Field in Chicago this October.

Tickets are all-inclusive, which means guests can sample bacon and beer for the duration of the event without ever having to take out their wallets. Choose from three ticket types: General Admission, Power Hour, or VIP. General Admission tickets begin at $49 and VIP tickets top out at $89. There will be one session from 7pm-10pm. VIP and Power Hour ticket holders will get to enter Harborside an hour early (at 6pm) through an expedited line. VIP tickets give guests exclusive access to an exclusive indoor/outdoor lounge with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, a specialty cocktail, and beer and food offerings not available in GA. Merch will be available for purchase on site, including some new t-shirt and hat designs.

For tickets and more information visit https://www.baconandbeerclassic.com/jersey-city. Follow on Facebook:a??facebook.com/bandbclassica?? Instagram and twitter:a??@bandbclassica??/Hashtag:a??#bandbclassic

About Cannonball Productions:

Cannonball Productions was started by 31-year-old, Kate Levenstien, when she was 26. Cannonball is known for producing perennially popular culinary stadium events like the Bacon and Beer Classic, which has become one of the most popular food and drink fests in the country. It consistently sells out in over 10 cities including New York, Chicago, Seattle, Santa Clara, Denver and Minneapolis. Additionally, the newest event series from Cannonball, Taco Takeover, took place in 5 markets in 2018 with plans to expand for the 2019 season. The fest pairs refreshing cocktails with original Mexican dishes from each city's best local chefs. The agency arm of Cannonball focuses on marketing and producing partner events. Clients have included Thrillist, Time Out Media Group, Greenhouse and Etsy. Visit: http://www.cannonballproductions.com/.

