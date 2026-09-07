TASTE OF THE SEAPORT Returns on 9/26

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Taste of the Seaport, Lower Manhattan’s signature annual waterfront culinary and community festival, returns on Saturday, September 26 from 12-4 p.m. Set against the East River on Piers 16 and 17, this convivial event is made possible by leading sponsor Seaport Entertainment Group with support from contributing Lower Manhattan properties South Street Seaport Museum, New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine. . This year, more than 50 of the city’s top restaurants and small businesses will unite for an afternoon packed with delicious bites and neighborhood spirit. Guests will enjoy VIP experiences, live music, and a free KidZone with activities for the whole family. More than a food festival, Taste of the Seaport is a beloved Lower Manhattan tradition and the primary annual fundraiser for two of Lower Manhattan’s public schools: Spruce Street School (PS 397) and Peck Slip School (PS 343). Tickets are now available.

Since its humble beginnings on Fulton Street in 2010, Taste of the Seaport has grown into one of New York City’s most anticipated fall food events, uniting chefs, local businesses, families and supporters in a collective effort to strengthen the downtown community. Proceeds from the festival support student enrichment programs, teacher resources, and cultural opportunities throughout the year.

Food & Drink Vendors

Attendees will taste the very best of Lower Manhattan, all in one place. From buzzy newcomers to legendary institutions, this year’s lineup showcases the breadth and energy of Lower Manhattan’s food scene. Guests can enjoy bites from new Seaport hotspot Sadie’s, Chef Andrew Carmellini’s acclaimed Italian chophouse Carne Mare, Chef Daniel Boulud's bouchon Lyonnais Le Gratin, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s lauded waterfront destination The Fulton, highly anticipated Willett’s, New York City’s only Australian pub Old Mates Pub, Seaport staple Cowgirl Seahorse, and many more of the neighborhood’s standout culinary destinations.

KidZone

Taste of the Seaport is a celebration for the whole family. The free KidZone will bring the waterfront to life with interactive activities, creative programming, and family-friendly fun from South Street Seaport Museum and more local organizations including Imogen Foundation, Asphalt Green, Rocket Club, Complete Playground, Makeable, and more.

VIP Tickets

Early Bird Tickets are now available. Those looking for an upgraded experience can opt for VIP Early Bird tickets ($100) complete with six tastes, three drinks, exclusive raffles, dedicated bar access, and complimentary bites.

The ultimate waterfront experience is the VIP Table, available for $750. Designed as a home base for the afternoon, each table includes welcome drinks, four six-taste cards, an assigned waterfront table, exclusive raffles, dedicated bar access, and complimentary bites.

General Tickets

General Early Bird tickets are available for $50 per person and include six tastes from participating restaurants. Early Bird pricing is available through September 15, after which tickets can be purchased for $70 per person.

Tickets will also be available to purchase on-site. All proceeds directly benefit Spruce Street and Peck Slip Schools, helping support the students and programs that make Lower Manhattan’s community so special.

For more information, visit tasteoftheseaport.org and follow Taste of the Seaport on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Mike Szpot

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