NEW HOPE ARTS & CRAFTS FEST with Art-Food-Music and More

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Celebrate fall in Bucks County with one of the region's largest arts shows and outdoor festivals. The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce presents the 32nd Annual New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27, 2026, at New Hope–Solebury High School, 180 W. Bridge Street, in New Hope, Pennsylvania. More than 160 juried fine artists and craftspeople will exhibit works across media including oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, sculpture, fine and fun jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, fiber, wearable art, glass, photography, outsider art, mixed media, and more.



The weekend will also feature food trucks, live music throughout both days, kids’ activities, and hands-on demonstrations. Musical entertainment will set the soundtrack for a weekend filled with creativity and community spirit. Food vendors will include Aroi Mango, Coastal Flavors, Viva Mexico, Justin's Joint, Nessie Tea and Traveling Tom's Coffee. Admission is a five dollar donation. Hours are Saturday, 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday, 10:00am to 4:00pm. Rain or shine.



The Festival takes place at the New Hope–Solebury High School parking lot, just a short walk from the center of New Hope’s vibrant business district. A complimentary shuttle bus will run from the Festival parking lots to South Main Street at the Bucks County Playhouse, making it easy for visitors to also explore the shops, galleries, and restaurants downtown.



“New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival really represents what makes New Hope special. We have this incredible history as an arts community, and for 32 years this festival has brought artists, residents and visitors together to celebrate that,” said Michael Sklar, President of the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce. “It’s also a great opportunity to spend the day in New Hope, discover incredible original art, enjoy live music and food, and then explore everything our downtown businesses have to offer.”



Nestled in the heart of historic New Hope, the 32nd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival promises to dazzle and inspire. Known for its rich tradition, the Festival continues to highlight the enduring spirit of creativity and community that defines the town and the region.



All participating artists are selected by a jury of arts and crafts professionals. Artists, craftspeople and makers will exhibit in categories found below.



Crafts

Fiber

Fine Arts

Jewelry

Marketplace

Mixed Media

Photography



On Saturday, a separate panel of judges will award ribbons to three artists in each of eight categories, along with the festival’s prestigious Best in Show honor. Other prizes include: Crafts, Fiber, Fine Art, Jewelry, Mixed Media and Photography.



MUSIC, FOOD AND FESTIVAL FUN



The festival offers a full weekend experience for visitors of all ages, with live music, food and drinks, children’s art activities, hands-on demonstrations and more throughout the weekend.



This year’s musical lineup includes:



Eli Lev

Jeff Penque

Barry Peterson

Tobias Richardson

Brandon Warwick

Andy Vitucci



Festival-goers can also enjoy food and drinks from a diverse lineup of vendors:



Aroi Mango - Thai sticky rice

Coastal Flavors - Lobster rolls and crab cake sandwiches

Viva Mexico - Gourmet tacos and burritos

Justin’s Joint - Portuguese-style barbecue

Nessie Tea - Fruity tea drinks

Traveling Tom’s Coffee - Coffee, tea and energizing drinks



PARKING AND SHUTTLES



Parking is available behind the High School and Upper Elementary School for a $5 donation, which supports school activities. Enter on Bridge St at Parking Sign or at the school entrance at Hardy Bush Way at the 202 Spur-Lower York Rd near the granite statue for the Upper Elementary School Lot.



Please note that handicapped parking is limited due to high attendance. Please leave your cell phone # on the Dashboard and move your vehicle when leaving the Festival.



More parking is at Union Square, at the Railroad Station, and at meters and parking lots downtown with a complimentary shuttle to the Festival and Parking from South Main St near the Bucks County Playhouse. You will need $5 cash for the School lots, quarters or a CC at Union Square, and you will need 3 quarters per hour at most meters or you can use the ParkMobile or PayByPhone App on your smartphone in many areas. Complimentary shuttle buses run from 10am-6pm on Saturday, and 10-5 on Sunday to/from South Main Street Bus Stops.



ADMISSION AND MORE INFORMATION



The New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated fall arts events, drawing thousands of visitors while continuing New Hope’s longstanding tradition as a destination for artists, makers and creative expression.



Admission to the entire Festival is a $5 donation. For updates, schedules, and the full list of artists and exhibitors, visit New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival – Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and follow the New Hope Arts & Crafts Festival on Facebook.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce

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