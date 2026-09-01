ROMER'S HELL'S KITCHEN Presents Embroidery Workshop

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Romer Hell’s Kitchen in the Theater District is known for top accomodations and dining. They are now planning a new experience open to their guests and the public.

Handcrafts are in vogue creating knitting clubs, interest in hand embroidery, and crocheting. Gen Z are entering their “grandma” eras and Romer Hell's Kitchen is officially joining in.

Starting September 16th, the hotel will host designer Jillian Arzoomanian presenting her beginner-friendly embroidery workshop, designed for all levels, to give guests a chance to get crafty and learn the art of hand stitching.

Attendees will be guided through the fundamentals of hand embroidery while creating their own piece, with all necessary embroidery supplies included in the experience.

This unique and inviting opportunity will be available at 6:15 pm on 9/16, 9/30, 10/14, and 10/28. You can book your ticket HERE for $35.

Romer Hell's Kitchen is located at 851 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10019. For more information please visit Hell’s Kitchen Hotel in Manhattan | Romer NYC and call 212.581.4100.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romer Hell's Kitchen

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