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BLACKBARN Restaurant Celebrates Harry Styles Tour at MSG

John Doherty's NoMad restaurant will have a Harry Styles themed experience from through

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BLACKBARN Restaurant Celebrates Harry Styles Tour at MSG
With Harry Styles taking over Madison Square Garden for his highly anticipated residency, John Doherty's BLACKBARN Restaurant in NoMad is welcoming fans with an all-Harry experience complete with themed bites, cocktails, Harry Styles tunes and a special photo moment. The restaurant is about a pleasant 15-minute walk from MSG.
The restaurant will transform its front dining room, the tavern, into a pre-show destination with limited-time food and drink specials inspired by his 2019 hit “Watermelon Sugar.” The tavern will play Harry Styles’ hits and upon request, has a life-sized Harry Styles cutout for a pre-concert photo moment. 
The specials include:
-Watermelon Sugar Cocktail — $18 
A watermelon-forward cocktail created as a playful nod to the hit song.
-Compressed Watermelon & Charred Onion — $21
A savory take on the theme featuring compressed watermelon, charred onion, farro and whipped feta.
Whether stopping in for a cocktail or making it dinner before the show, the experience gives Harry fans a fun way to kick off their concert night without straying far from MSG.The specials will be available exclusively on each of the 30 show dates starting from 8/27 through 10/31, the final date of Harry Styles' New York residency. 
BLACKBARN Restaurant is located at 19 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010.  For hours of operation, menus, and more information, please visit BLACKBARN Restaurant | New American Dining in NoMad, NYC
Photo Credit: Courtesy of BLACKBARN Restaurant
 
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