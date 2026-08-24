BLACKBARN Restaurant Celebrates Harry Styles Tour at MSG

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With Harry Styles taking over Madison Square Garden for his highly anticipated residency, John Doherty's BLACKBARN Restaurant in NoMad is welcoming fans with an all-Harry experience complete with themed bites, cocktails, Harry Styles tunes and a special photo moment. The restaurant is about a pleasant 15-minute walk from MSG.

The restaurant will transform its front dining room, the tavern, into a pre-show destination with limited-time food and drink specials inspired by his 2019 hit “Watermelon Sugar.” The tavern will play Harry Styles’ hits and upon request, has a life-sized Harry Styles cutout for a pre-concert photo moment.

The specials include:

-Watermelon Sugar Cocktail — $18

A watermelon-forward cocktail created as a playful nod to the hit song.

-Compressed Watermelon & Charred Onion — $21

A savory take on the theme featuring compressed watermelon, charred onion, farro and whipped feta.

Whether stopping in for a cocktail or making it dinner before the show, the experience gives Harry fans a fun way to kick off their concert night without straying far from MSG. The specials will be available exclusively on each of the 30 show dates starting from 8/27 through 10/31, the final date of Harry Styles' New York residency.

BLACKBARN Restaurant is located at 19 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010. For hours of operation, menus, and more information, please visit . 19 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010. For hours of operation, menus, and more information, please visit BLACKBARN Restaurant | New American Dining in NoMad, NYC

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BLACKBARN Restaurant

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