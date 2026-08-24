BLACKBARN Restaurant Celebrates Harry Styles Tour at MSG
John Doherty's NoMad restaurant will have a Harry Styles themed experience from through
By: Marina Kennedy
With Harry Styles taking over Madison Square Garden for his highly anticipated residency, John Doherty's BLACKBARN Restaurant in NoMad is welcoming fans with an all-Harry experience complete with themed bites, cocktails, Harry Styles tunes and a special photo moment. The restaurant is about a pleasant 15-minute walk from MSG.
The restaurant will transform its front dining room, the tavern, into a pre-show destination with limited-time food and drink specials inspired by his 2019 hit “Watermelon Sugar.” The tavern will play Harry Styles’ hits and upon request, has a life-sized Harry Styles cutout for a pre-concert photo moment.
The specials include:
-Watermelon Sugar Cocktail — $18
A watermelon-forward cocktail created as a playful nod to the hit song.
A watermelon-forward cocktail created as a playful nod to the hit song.
-Compressed Watermelon & Charred Onion — $21
A savory take on the theme featuring compressed watermelon, charred onion, farro and whipped feta.
A savory take on the theme featuring compressed watermelon, charred onion, farro and whipped feta.
Whether stopping in for a cocktail or making it dinner before the show, the experience gives Harry fans a fun way to kick off their concert night without straying far from MSG.The specials will be available exclusively on each of the 30 show dates starting from 8/27 through 10/31, the final date of Harry Styles' New York residency.
BLACKBARN Restaurant is located at 19 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010. For hours of operation, menus, and more information, please visit BLACKBARN Restaurant | New American Dining in NoMad, NYC.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of BLACKBARN Restaurant