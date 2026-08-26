Review: Brasserie Cognac Américain in Midtown-A Superb All-Day Brasserie

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A meal at Brasserie Cognac Américain is delightful from start to finish. This all-day French-American brasserie has recently been opened in midtown by the Serafina Restaurant Group, founded by Fabio Granato and Vittorio Assaf. The restaurant’s location at 461 5th Avenue and 40th Street spans nearly 12,000 square feet across two glamorous, inviting levels. It is incredibly convenient for guests of Bryant Park, people touring the area, the local business community, shoppers and Grand Central Station commuters. And you can depend on fine, attentive service.

The brasserie was developed in partnership with renowned chef, Michael Lomonaco. He commented, “New York has always been my home, and collaborating with the Serafina team on this concept felt entirely natural. Brasserie Cognac Américain reflects the kind of restaurant I’ve always believed in, very welcoming, refined, and designed for guests to return to again and again.”

The menu at Brasserie Cognac Américain is sure to impress even the most discerning gourmand. It centers on French brasserie classics, interpreted through a modern American lens. We came by for a relaxing dinner and truly enjoyed the experience.

Start with appetizers such as their Alsatian Onion Tart or Escargot Bourgogne. Tuna Tartare and Steak Tartare are guest favorites. Salads such as Salade Nicoise and Salade Petite Verte are ideal choices for when you want to eating light. Order plates for the table that include Fried Calamari Persillade or Fromage & Charcuterie. Don’t miss out on the Gougeres. These delicate cheese puffs are pleasing with every meal.

When you move on to Entrees, the selection has just the right variety to suit everyone. We selected the delicious Risotto Printemps that showcases fresh spring vegetables. It is made with white truffle cream, Parmesan cheese and truffles. The Beef Bourguignon is one of the best you’ll ever have. Tender beef is braised in red wine complemented by mushrooms, bacon, pearl onions and a pomme puree. Other choices include the Duck a l’Orange, Lobster Gratin Mac and Cheese, Faroe Islands Salmon and more. There are also burgers and sandwiches such as Fried Chicken Club, French Dip, Lobster Roll and of course the Croque Monsieur or Madame. Add a side like Grilled Asparagus Haricots Verts, or French Fries.

The beverage menu includes a well-curated selection of wines by the glass or bottle that can pair wonderfully with your meal selection. There's a top-notch selection of beer, cocktails, zero proof drinks and spirits.The welcoming, attractive bar is the ideal spot to stop by for drinks anytime!

Never leave without dessert. Relax a little longer over a cup of coffee, tea or an aperitif. We recommend the rich, moist Seven-Layer Chocolate Cake. It's a chocolate lover’s dream. The Profiteroles are another popular French dessert that entice guests.

Brasserie Cognac Américain is a superb dining destination. Our readers will like to know that in addition to the all-day menu, there is a three-course prix fixe lunch menu for $36 and brunch is also served. It’s a great place to plan your next special event or group gathering.

Brasserie Cognac Américain is located at 461 5th Avenue (on the corner of 40th Street) New York, NY 10017. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Brasserie Cognac Américain | French Brasserie on Fifth Avenue, NYC and call 212.470.5889.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brasserie Cognac Américain.

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