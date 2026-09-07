Chef Spotlight: Chef Antelmo Ambrosio of Newly Opened CASA FELIX in Chelsea

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Chef Antelmo Ambrosio is one of Merchants Hospitality’s Award-Winning Culinary Experts. Antelmo oversees the menus and chefs for several of the company's restaurants including the newly opened Casa Felix in the Chelsea neighborhood. Antelmo joined Merchants Hospitality over four years ago, starting out at the critically acclaimed SouthWestNY after its reopening from the 9/11 attack. Credited with raising the quality of the menus, Antelmo takes great pride in his unique recipes and gourmet ingredients used in everything he creates.

Through his years of experience, Antelmo’s passion grew and the opportunity arose for him to become Executive Chef. Antelmo’s culinary interests continue to expand and evolve, as he manages to appeal to every kind of palate. Born in Mexico’s Culinary Capital, Oaxaca, Antelmo grew up surrounded by world famous chefs and unique natural ingredients. Now Antelmo uses those very same influences to create incredible flavors and menu experiences for Merchants Hospitality. Antelmo’s culture radiates with each dish that leaves the kitchen, always presenting the guest with that an upscale authentic experience.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Ambrosio about his career and Casa Felix.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest interest in cooking began at 8 years old, out of both necessity and a deep love for my family. When a sibling fell ill, my mother frequently had to stay at the hospital to stay with them. As the eldest child, the responsibility fell on me to prepare meals for my younger siblings while she was away. Without any formal training, I relied on what I had seen my parents do in the kitchen and on tasting the different flavors and combinations. One of the very first dishes I made was chicken soup, which allowed me to start experimenting with the ingredients we had. Ultimately, learning to cook for sustenance and to care for the people I loved is what truly developed my lifelong interest in cooking.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I have been fortunate to have several important mentors throughout my culinary career, and each one has taught me something different. Professionally, Chef Wade Burch, WB’s Table and two-time Food Network Chopped Champion, was an important mentor to me. He helped me start my career as a chef by sharing his knowledge as I developed my kitchen skills and strengthened my culinary techniques. From him, I learned the importance of discipline, consistency, organization, and attention to detail in a professional kitchen. Chef Roberto Santibañez, Fonda, had a major influence on my understanding of Mexican cuisine. He taught me to appreciate the incredible diversity of flavors and culinary traditions throughout all of Mexico's regions. Learning about those regional flavors and techniques helped me better understand my own culinary roots and how to express them through cooking. Chef Rufino Rengifo, Levy Restaurants, was another important mentor in my career. He expanded my knowledge beyond Mexican cuisine and helped me develop a greater appreciation for international cuisines and flavors. He also taught me valuable lessons about managing and leading culinary teams across multiple restaurant venues. I am grateful to all of these mentors because each one helped shape a different part of who I am as a chef. Their influence continues to shape my cooking and the way I guide my teams.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My strongest influence is undoubtedly the cuisine and culinary culture of Oaxaca. Oaxaca is known for its incredible diversity of ingredients, traditional cooking techniques, and bold flavors. Growing up there gave me a foundation that I carry with me in everything I do. At the same time, working in New York and being exposed to so many different cuisines has allowed me to expand my perspective. I enjoy taking the flavors and traditions that I grew up with and presenting them in ways that feel exciting and contemporary. ● What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef? I think what distinguishes my cooking is the way I combine my Mexican heritage with an upscale culinary approach. I take great pride in selecting fresh, quality ingredients and developing recipes that allow those ingredients to shine. My goal is also to create concept-driven dining. I want every plate to tell a story and feel intentional, proving that a casual meal can be just as transformative and experiential as luxury dining.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

For me, the best meals are the ones that tell a story and bring people together, so my answer always leads me back to Oaxaca. If I had to choose one definitive favorite, it is mole negro. The complexity of all the different chilies layered inside it; it is a dish that truly celebrates bold Mexican flavors. That being said, as a chef, my favorite meal can change depending on the day. I love discovering new techniques and ingredients. But whether it is an elaborate, hours-long mole negro or something incredibly simple, the rule remains the same: it just has to be prepared with great care. The best meal will always be the one shared with the people you love.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Merchants Hospitality has allowed me to be part of several unique restaurant concepts, Ophelia, Maison Maidson, etc., and to work with talented chefs and culinary teams. My role allows me to oversee menus and chefs while continuing to develop new ideas and experiences for our guests. What I bring to the table is my background, my experience, and the culinary traditions I grew up with in Oaxaca. I take great pride in creating menus that feel elevated while maintaining authenticity and incredible flavor. For me, hospitality is just as important as the food. When a guest comes into one of our restaurants, I want them to feel welcomed and cared for. Every ingredient, every recipe, and every plate has a purpose. The goal is to create an experience that reflects both the quality of our restaurants and the culture and passion that I bring to the kitchen.

Casa Felix is located at 190 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit Casa Felix | Modern Mexican Cuisine in Chelsea, New York, NY and call 212.366.7267.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casa Felix

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