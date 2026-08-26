CIRCLE LINE-Oktoberfest and Leaf Peeping on the Hudson with Eats and Brews

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After a record-breaking season that saw cruises sell out amid overwhelming demand, Circle Line’s beloved fall foliage experiences are returning to give New Yorkers an easy escape to the Hudson Valley. Guests can trade the skyline for the Hudson Valley with an eight-hour journey to Bear Mountain aboard Circle Line’s Bear Mountain Oktoberfest Cruise, or opt for the Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise. Both are wrapped in the same Oktoberfest spirit that's made these cruises a seasonal must.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Bear Mountain Oktoberfest Cruise and the Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise back for another season,” said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. “Last year was a record-breaking season, with tremendous demand and many sailings selling out. People come to Circle Line for some of the best views of the New York City skyline, and we love being able to give New Yorkers and visitors an entirely different perspective on the city with a front-row seat to the Hudson Valley’s fall foliage.”

The Bear Mountain Oktoberfest Cruise remains the marquee trip for guests ready to make a full day of it. Sailing 50 miles north from Midtown Manhattan, the boat winds past the George Washington Bridge and beneath the fall-colored cliffs of the Palisades before docking at Bear Mountain State Park. Guests have roughly three hours on land to hike, visit the Trailside Zoo or stroll around Hessian Lake before sailing back to the city.

For guests looking for a shorter outing, the Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise delivers the same Oktoberfest energy in a four-hour round trip toward Hook Mountain, without stopping ashore. Along the way, guests sail past the George Washington and Mario Cuomo Bridges, with sweeping views and dramatic cliffs, plus the chance to spot hawks, ospreys, and bald eagles. It's an ideal half-day escape for those who want the scenery and seasonal festivities in a more condensed sail.

Both cruises share the same festive backbone. Live music and Circle Line's award-winning tour guides keep the energy going on deck, while a German-inspired spread of pork schnitzel, bratwursts, and oversized Bavarian pretzels covers the appetite. Collectible mugs can be refilled with Warsteiner, Spaten, seasonal Sam Adams Octoberfest, and local pumpkin ales, while TVs in the main deck lounge keep the game on for anyone who wants to check the score.

The Bear Mountain Oktoberfest Cruise kicks off the weekend of September 19th and runs through November 8th. Tickets are available now for both cruises, with standard and premier seating packages. Boarding begins at 8:30 AM at Pier 83 (West 42nd Street), with departure at 9:00 AM sharp.

For the full Bear Mountain schedule, click HERE. For details on the Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise, click HERE. For full details on Circle Line or to book a boat ride, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Travis Emery Hackett

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