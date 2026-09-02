Review: W HOBOKEN for Top Dining-Halifax, Sushi by Bao, and Living Room Bar

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W Hoboken by Mariott Bonvoy is well known in the area for their exquisite dining options. Located along the city’s scenic waterfront with sweeping views of NYC, it’s a destination for locals, area visitors and hotel guests.

Anchoring the dining scene at W Hoboken is Halifax, the stylish modern American restaurant, that serves tantalizing menus for breakfast, lunch, midday dinner, dessert and weekend brunches. Chef Seadon Shouse, a true expert in the world of culinary excellence, helms the kitchen. Menus incorporate the finest ingredients and many of the offerings change every three months to reflect seasonal dishes. And his latest cookbook, “From the Hill by the Sea” a must for home chefs.

Let’s talk about an eye-opening morning meal. Halifax serves a breakfast suited for those eating light or desiring a hearty dish. Menu options include Steel-Cut Irish Oatmeal with raisins and brown sugar; NY Style Bagel Plate with all the fixings; Fresh Fruit Plate; Challah French Toast; Eggs Benedict; and more.

Dinner at Halifax couldn’t be better. The relaxing atmosphere, fine service and the perfect variety of flavorful menu selections for all tastes and styles make your visit shine as bright as your view of the NYC skyline.

Begin every meal with sharables. The Raw Bar selection includes the Seafood Plateau Tower, Bluefin Tuna Crudo or Dressed Oysters with tomato water, tomato-shallot jam, and steelhead caviar. Share savory Lamb Meatballs, House Made Bread or a Fig and Pancetta Flatbread.

Starters include house favorites like Summer Strawberry Salad, Poached Shrimp, and the best Clam Chowder you’ll ever have. Entrees are so tempting, you may have some trouble deciding which one to choose. Thanks to popular demand the Halifax Burger is now on the dinner menu. The Local grass fed beef is topped with bacon-onion marmalade, butter lettuce, NY cheddar, and fresno pepper sauce on a seeded brioche bun Specialties of the house include the expertly prepared, tender Smoked Amish Chicken with house made bacon, pearl onions, fingerlings, oyster mushrooms, carrots, and red wine jus. Pasta lovers will not be disappointed. The Sweet Corn Agnolotti is being served with a corn puree, dried tomatoes, brown butter and parmigiano and the Saffron Rigatoni complemented with local lobster, coral butter, lemon, and trumpet mushrooms. Other mains include Pan Seared Salmon, Grilled Pork Chop and In House Dry Aged Strip Steak. Order a side for the table like the Corn Ribs or Grilled Asparagus. Trust your knowledgeable servers to suggest wine to accompany your meal.

Dessert alert! Don’t leave Halifax without enjoying the Cinnamon Apple Fritters, Carrot Cake Cheesecake, Ice Cream & Sorbets and other luscious treats.

Another venue at W Hoboken is the Living Room Bar, a marvelous place to gather with friends and colleagues and it’s the ideal date night spot. The bar and lounge features chic art deco furnishings, great service, and a fabulous beverage program. Head Bartender and Supervisor Jose Cardero is a talented, award-winning mixologist whose cocktails are one-of-a-kind. You can even discover his “secret menu” when you visit. Be sure to order small plates that pair perfectly with your drinks.

Don’t miss the opportunity to visit Sushi by Bou that is also on premises. It has guests returning again and again for their Japanese dining omakase experience. The restaurant features a 12-course tasting menu crafted by an Edomae-style sushi chef using premium Japanese fish, paired with artisan cocktails, imported sake, and Japanese spirits. This stylish spot is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

You and your party will relish the dining experiences at W Hoboken. Make plans to have a meal at their venues the next time you are in the area for pleasure or business.

W Hoboken is located at 225 River Street, Hoboken, NJ. 07030. Our readers will like to know that W Hoboken is easily accessed by mass transit or car and there is convenient parking available. For more information on dining at the hotel, please visit Restaurants & Dining | W Hoboken and call 1.877.946.8357.

Read our recent “Master Mixologist” for Jose Cardero of Living Room Bar. Master Mixologist: Jose Cordero of Living Room Bar at W Hoboken | BroadwayWorld

Photo Credit: Courtesy of W Hoboken

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