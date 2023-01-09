Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SWEETBRIAR Offers Ribwich Sandwich to benefit City Harvest

SWEETBRIAR Offers Ribwich Sandwich

Jan. 09, 2023  
SWEETBRIAR Offers Ribwich Sandwich to benefit City Harvest

Starting Wednesday, January 11th, the Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar at Park South Hotel will be hosting a Ribwich Pop-Up with proceeds going to City Harvest to help feed food insecure New Yorkers. The pop-up will be in partnership with Maker's Mark and will run from Wednesday, January 11th - Friday, January 13th with pre-ordering and pickups available each day from 12 pm - 2 pm and 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm via Tock.

Echoing the success of his Rib n Riesling pop-up, Executive Chef Bryce Shuman will be preparing a Ribwich, Chickwich, and Shroomwich, which can be paired with pre-made Maker's Mark Old Fashioneds, to make sure all those who may want to contribute have the opportunity. Individual donations can also be made directly via Tock.

For each sandwich and Maker's Mark cocktail sold, Sweetbriar will be donating $2 to City Harvest.

Executive Chef Bryce Shuman, Food & Wine Magazine's "Best New Chef" of 2015, was previously in the kitchen at three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park where he worked under Chef Daniel Humm for six years and rose to Executive Sous Chef before opening Michelin-starred Betony, where he received a three-star review from The New York Times.

For Sweetbriar, he has created a chef-driven dining experience that shares a spirit with his Ribs n Riesling pop-up. It combines his personal history of growing up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina cooking and eating barbecue, and his professional background in fine dining. The experience is centered around live fire cooking and the bounty of New York State's seasonal produce.

For more information on Sweetbriar, hours of operation and menus, please visit https://www.sweetbriarnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sweetbriar



Disney Eats Foodie Guide to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Presented by Photo
Disney Eats Foodie Guide to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Presented by AT&T
We thank Nicole Cantore, Digital Integration Specialist, Global Food & Beverage for this article that informs our readers of the food choices available during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
THE POLAR LOUNGE at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Photo
THE POLAR LOUNGE at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is hosting its highly anticipated Polar Lounge installation for 2023. Overlooking the rooftop’s skyline views of Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge, the experience features a glacial landscape of custom seating and sculptures each carved entirely from crystal clear ice.
Review: RAT’S is the Extraordinary Dining Destination at Grounds For Sculpture in Ha Photo
Review: RAT’S is the Extraordinary Dining Destination at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ
Rat’s by Constellation Culinary Group in Hamilton, NJ is an irresistible restaurant.  Its delicious French Cuisine, marvelous setting and fine service stand out.
URBANSPACE UNION SQUARE is Now Open Photo
URBANSPACE UNION SQUARE is Now Open
Urbanspace, New York City’s leading market maker, has opened Urbanspace Union Square, a 10,000 square foot food hall with an expansive back patio space at Zero Irving, just steps from Union Square Park and the Union Square transit hub.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Disney Eats Foodie Guide to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Presented by AT&TDisney Eats Foodie Guide to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Presented by AT&T
January 7, 2023

We thank Nicole Cantore, Digital Integration Specialist, Global Food & Beverage for this article that informs our readers of the food choices available during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
Review: RAT'S is the Extraordinary Dining Destination at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, NJReview: RAT'S is the Extraordinary Dining Destination at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ
January 6, 2023

Rat’s by Constellation Culinary Group in Hamilton, NJ is an irresistible restaurant.  Its delicious French Cuisine, marvelous setting and fine service stand out.
GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Presents a Spectacular Exhibition “Night Forms: Infinite Waves”GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Presents a Spectacular Exhibition “Night Forms: Infinite Waves”
January 6, 2023

Grounds for Sculpture is now presenting 'Night Forms: Infinite Waves' through April 2nd. The exhibition is in its second season.  The after hours, multi-sensory experience is designed for guests to engage with the outdoor art and horticulture collection.
THE POLAR LOUNGE at 1 Hotel Brooklyn BridgeTHE POLAR LOUNGE at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
January 6, 2023

Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is hosting its highly anticipated Polar Lounge installation for 2023. Overlooking the rooftop’s skyline views of Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge, the experience features a glacial landscape of custom seating and sculptures each carved entirely from crystal clear ice.
Think VALENTINE'S DAY Gifting-It's Not Too Early!Think VALENTINE'S DAY Gifting-It's Not Too Early!
January 5, 2023

Now that the busy holiday season is behind us, you may like to get ahead of Valentine’s Day with gift options for yourself, your partner, beloved family members, or your besties.
share