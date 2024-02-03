SUPER BOWL LVIII-Happenings and Catering Menus Around NYC for The Big Game

By: Feb. 03, 2024

SUPER BOWL LVIII-Happenings and Catering Menus Around NYC for The Big Game

Super Bowl is less than a week away so it’s the ideal time to make some plans for the best possible big game experience.  Check out some of the selections around the city for catering and partying! 

Bk Backyard Bar will be hosting their third-annual Big Game Sunday Extravaganza on Sunday, February 11th, where they are bringing the spirit of Sin City to NYC. Experience the thrill of Vegas entertainment with our can't-miss activations such as The Puppy Bowl Live hosted by none other than Dan Schachner, the seasoned ruff-aree from Animal Planet's “Puppy Bowl,” live performances, DJ sets, open bars and activations from our sponsors, a Valentine’s Rose Pop-Up by Greg’s Trees, and a Super Bowl watch party that rivals the Vegas strip–your readers are in for a royal flush of fun. Visit:

Electric Burrito – the fast casual spot known for their authentic fry-stuffed California burritos – recently expanded and opened a second location in Chelsea. Due to the increased kitchen space made available by the expansion, this is the first time that Electric Burrito is offering catering and party packages.  Just in time for the big game, they have launched package deals that will feed a watch-party of any size featuring their signature burritos, choice of tacos, nachos, and all the fixings. Visit:

Patti Ann’s is the neighborhood restaurant in Prospect Heights from acclaimed chef Greg Baxtron. For the Super Bowl, Patti Ann’s is offering a special for $40 of their Cranberry Buffalo Wings, served with pickled carrots and their housemade ranch and one Chicago tavern-style “Lil Kev” Pizza, topped with mozzarella and marinara. The special will be running alongside other signature Patti Ann’s dishes that are great for watching the game, including Giant Bloomin’ Onion with housemade “fancy” ranch, Giant Mozzarella Stick, served with marinara sauce, and Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, served with honey butter and pickled veggies.  

Isle of Us The Upper East Side neighborhood marketplace and café from seasoned restaurateur, Lisle Richards (Wayfarer, The Village Den) will offer a feast befitting of the Big Game. Perfect for watch parties, its Big Game Dip Platters (feeds 10-12 for $125) offer a choice of two chef crafted dips with options including its Hummus, Spinach & Ricotta Dip (contains nuts), Tahini Verde or Tzatziki with each package including pita, crostini & crudités to enjoy them with. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance of the big game by emailing catering@isleof.us. Located in Upper East Side at 1481 3rd Ave, orders are available for pick-up the restaurant and they will deliver within a 5 mile radius within Manhattan. High-res of the Big Game Dip Platter is available. Visit:

The Biergarten at The Standard – Super Sunday is happening at The Biergarten.  They are offering great deals for guests that include $10 cheese nachos, $25 buckets of chicken that can be ordered plain or buffalo. It’s a great place to gather your group to watch the big game in tailgate style.  The party kicks off at 5:30 and you can reserve guaranteed seating in advance for $75 for two persons and receive a bucket of beer. 

SUPER BOWL LVIII-Happenings and Catering Menus Around NYC for The Big Game
