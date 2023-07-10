SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW-10 of our Faves

It’s a wrap. The Summer Fancy Food Show (SFFS) by the Specialty Food Association was held at Javits Center for press and trade from Sunday, 6/25 to Tuesday, 6/27. The Center was bustling with vendors from around the globe that showcased a tantalizing array of specialty foods that included plant based foods, snacks, cheeses, spices, sweets, prepared foods, beverages, and so much more. We thoroughly enjoyed the experience and want to let our readers know about ten of our favorite items that were on display.

Hudson Valley Cold Pressed Oils - This family owned and operated business makes wonderful sunflower products from their farm in Pleasant Valley, New York. Their products include Cold Pressed Oil, Sunflower Flour, Gluten Free Brownie Mix, Sugar Scrub Skin Care, and more!

Michaels of Brooklyn – The best Italian gravy are now yours to enjoy with Michaels of Brooklyn. It is the home of the only nationally sold pasta sauce cooked and packed at the source. Their varieties include Fresh Tomato & Basil, Marinara, Filetto de Pomodoro, Home Style Gravy, Arabiatta and Puttanesca. They even have a “Sauce of the Month Club” and gift box options.

BRIANNAS – Be ready to make your summer meals delightful with an array of items from Briannas. Their fine salad dressings come in 25 delicIous varieties that include Asiago Caesar, Champagne Style Vinaigrette, Creamy Blue Cheese, and Real French Vinaigrette. They also have five tasty marinades that are ideal for your roasting and grilling such as Sriracha Honey Ginger and Roasted Garlic and Herb. And be sure to top your salad or soups with Briannas crunch, flavorful Croutons.

John Wm. Macy’s Family Bakery – Enjoy this New Jersey company’s products, one crunch at a time. They are all made with pure simple ingredients that include real sourdough, real aged cheese, and creamery butter then baked twice. You’ll love their Cheesesticks, Grilled Crostini Toasts, and Cheesecrisps. Have with your charcuterie, soups, salads, and for snacking.

Vegan Robs – Snacking done right! The company offers snack flavors that are totally unique. Vegan Rob’s Puffs, Crisps, and Popcorns are all created by the snack food visionary, Robert Ehrlich. You’ll love the bold tastes and natural ingredients of the puff choices that include Beet Puffs, Cheddar Puffs, and Dragon Puffs. They are just right anytime and ideal for picnics and game days munching.

Bread Alone – The family-owned, value driven bakery has been baking with organic grains since 1983 and their breads couldn’t be better. They operate a carbon neutral bakery in the Catskills that produces breads that include their Whole Wheat Sourdough, French Sourdough, Peasant, Whole Wheat Catskill, Cinnamon Twist and more. You’ll be hooked on their breads after the first bite.

Off-Piste Provisions – This New Zealand brand is on a journey to crate a thriving planet for all. OPP’s Jerky is made of with the humble pea united with water, faba bean protein, olive oil, coconut sugar and other clean label ingredients. Their protein packed tasty varieties come in original, sweet & hot and teriyaki. All are gluten free, soy free, and vegan friendly.

Komodo Sauces – The Georgia grown business makes award-winning sauces that are bold, sweet and have the perfect amount of heat. They include Komodo Red, Komodo Gold and their Komodo Black. These flavorful varieties are ideal for all your cooking and serving needs.

Jasper Hill Farm – Cheese lovers know that Jasper Hill Farms in Greensboro Bend, Vermont produces some of the best cheeses. Their artisan cheeses are ripened at The Cellars at Jasper Hill, the 22,000 square foot underground cave-aging system. Some of the many favorites include their Willoughby, Cabot Clothbound, Bayley Hazen Blue, and Sherry Gray.

Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Cookies – Magnolia Bakery’s world-famous Banana Pudding is now an indulgent, soft-baked cookie. Each cookie is made with real butter, real bananas, and a scoop of vanilla wafers. The varieties include Classic Vanilla with White Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Chunk, and Confetti with White Chocolate Chips.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy