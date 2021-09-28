STINA BYO in Philly Announces Monthly Guest Chef Series and Charity Dinner

Stina BYO, Philadelphia's restaurant with a social mission, announces a brand new monthly Guest Chef Series and Charity Dinner that will benefit local non-profit organizations. After the popular collaboration dinner for Stina's anniversary with Chef Ari Miller of Music, Stina will now partner with top and up-and-coming chefs from around the region each and every month.

The new Chef Series will take place on the final week of every month (unless otherwise noted), with 20% of proceeds from the event and day's sales going to a different charity every month. The new program kicks-off the monthly schedule with Chef Phila Lorn (Terrain) for September, Chef Joncarl Lachman (Noord) for October and Chef David Ansill for November. Chef Phila Lorn kicks things off on Thursday, September 30th with a menu that will help raise funds for Cambodian American Girls Empowering (CAGE). Chef Lorn is currently at Terrain in Glen Mills, and Chef Lorn will soon announce details for his first ever eatery on his own. Chef is also part of a large announcement coming soon with The Garces Foundation.

For the September launch menu, guests will enjoy an eight-course menu with dishes from Lorn and Saritsoglou for $65 per person, with an optional add on beer tasting with Stickman Brews for $10 per person. Stina BYO is located at 1705 Snyder Avenue, in Newbold and West Passyunk Neighborhood and reservations are now available for the special dinner by visiting www.stinapizzeria.com, Resy or calling 215-337-3455.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Stina BYO

