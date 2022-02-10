SILK & SPICE and COMPARTES CHOCOLATE Team Up for Luscious Valentine's Truffles

Silk & Spice, - a brand known for encouraging consumers to explore - and Compartes Chocolate have teamed up to create a line of Silk & Spice infused-and-inspired premium chocolate truffles, just in time for Valentine's Day! These luscious treats are sure to delight all the people on your gift list.

Handcrafted in LA, each truffle in the Compartes x Silk & Spice chocolate box set is enriched and infused with the wine itself, or with one of its bold tasting notes, - red fruit, vanilla, pink peppercorn, and mocha - and each is designed to take you on a unique flavor journey. Met with Compartes' natural flavors and artful craftsmanship, this limited edition line of truffles is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for culinary explorers, wine lovers, and chocolate connoisseurs alike.

Silk & Spice x Compartes truffles are available for purchase on the Compartes website for $21.95 a box.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Silk & Spice and Compartes Chocolate