SERAFINA ROOFTOP Opens in Midtown

Nightclub and restaurant owners and impresarios Unik Ernest and KyKy Conille (PM Lounge, Bijoux, Merkato 55) have teamed up with Serafina Restaurant owners Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato to launch the Serafina Rooftop. This new skyline retreat offers magnificent views, creative cocktails and delicious Italian fare. Located in Midtown West in the POD Hotel, guests can enjoy breathtaking 360-degree views of the city from an L-shaped rooftop lined with cozy sofas, high-top and low-top dining tables, flowers and greenery, and a full-service bar. It's the perfect spot for a romantic dinner under the stars, group celebrations, and festive corporate and private events.

The main dining room - Serafina in the Sky - is a dazzling, vibrant mix of canary yellow chairs, banquettes covered in deep emerald velvet, textured cream-colored walls and gold bamboo trellis accents. A large mirror at the end of the dining room reflects back to the 40-foot, full-service bar. Tucked away at the opposite end of the main dining room is a seductive 50 -seat lounge with crystal chandeliers, vaulted, decorative ceiling, inviting deep, green-colored velvet sofas and upholstered chairs, rich rust-colored ottomans and cocktail tables. Large floral arrangements of white roses line the walls.

Serafina's signature pastas, main courses and pizzas highlight the menu, with favorites including the classic Cacio e Pepe, Penne Arrabbiata and Tagliolini Funghi Porcini (ribbon pasta with porcini mushrooms); Branzino al Cartoccio (cooked in parchment, with vine-ripe cherry tomatoes and basil), Oven Roasted Chicken Cartoccio (organic chicken, rosemary, lemon, fingerling potatoes), and the Serafina Burger (wagyu beef, mozzarella or gorgonzola, avocado, sautéed onions); Pizza Margherita (tomato, mozzarella, basil and olives), Bianca (mozzarella, fontina, baby arugula, shaved parmigiano reggiano) and the Tartufo Nero (Serafina's secret bouquet of Italian cheeses and black truffles). Also available are an assortment salads, starters, sides and desserts. Creative cocktails such as the Midtown (rye whiskey, walnut liqueur, walnut bitters, candied walnut), Take Flight (Ford's gin, butterfly pea flower, lemon, luxardo, crème de violette), V is for Vittorio (jalapeno-infused tequila, agave, lime, cucumber, tajin) and a frozen Negroni (Ford's gin, antica formula, Campari and blood orange sorbeto) highlight the bar offerings. Wine, beer and non-alcoholic cocktails are also available.

Serafina Rooftop is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Happy Hour is Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. An all-night Happy Hour for Thursday and Friday nights will launch in July along with weekend brunch. Reservations can be made on the Serafina website. For private parties and corporate events, call 929.330.1121.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serafina Rooftop