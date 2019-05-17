SENSO UNICO in Sunnyside Now Offers Brunch

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Senso Unico, an undiscovered authentic Italian osteria nestled in Sunnyside, is now serving brunch.

Executive Chef Vincenzo Garofalo's brunch highlights include:

-Uova in Camicia (grilled bread, poached eggs, smoked pancetta, truffled carbonara sauce)

-Brunch Schiacciata (grilled flat focaccia, sunnyside up eggs, basil pesto, tomatoes. arugula)

-Muffuletta (sesame seed bagel, varieties of cured meat & cheeses, marinated olives)

Beverages include a selection of classic brunchctails alongside notables such as the Banana Smash (banana whiskey, lemon juice, mint) and the Royal Treatment (Empress gin, white cranberry juice, prosecco).

Senso Unico's brunch menu is offered in addition to the a la carte menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 4pm. Their sidewalk cafe is also now open, so guests can enjoy brunch in their beautiful outdoor seating.

Senso Unico is located at 4304 4th Avenue, Sunnyside, NY 11104

Visit: http://www.sensounicorestaurant.com/.

Photo: Courtesy of Senso Unico





