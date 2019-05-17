FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

SENSO UNICO in Sunnyside Now Offers Brunch

May. 17, 2019  

SENSO UNICO in Sunnyside Now Offers Brunch

Senso Unico, an undiscovered authentic Italian osteria nestled in Sunnyside, is now serving brunch.

Executive Chef Vincenzo Garofalo's brunch highlights include:

-Uova in Camicia (grilled bread, poached eggs, smoked pancetta, truffled carbonara sauce)

-Brunch Schiacciata (grilled flat focaccia, sunnyside up eggs, basil pesto, tomatoes. arugula)

-Muffuletta (sesame seed bagel, varieties of cured meat & cheeses, marinated olives)

Beverages include a selection of classic brunchctails alongside notables such as the Banana Smash (banana whiskey, lemon juice, mint) and the Royal Treatment (Empress gin, white cranberry juice, prosecco).

Senso Unico's brunch menu is offered in addition to the a la carte menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 4pm. Their sidewalk cafe is also now open, so guests can enjoy brunch in their beautiful outdoor seating.

Senso Unico is located at 4304 4th Avenue, Sunnyside, NY 11104

Visit: http://www.sensounicorestaurant.com/.

Photo: Courtesy of Senso Unico



Related Articles



From This Author Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of (read more...)

  • LEYLA on the UWS Serves Weekend Brunches
  • 2019 Greenwich Wine + Food Festival Presented By PepsiCo
  • SENSO UNICO in Sunnyside Now Offers Brunch
  • BWW Review: MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS Delights at The Growing Stage
  • Photo Coverage: Donatella Arpaia's PROVA PIZZA BAR Comes to Moxy NYC Times Square
  • BWW Review: BAR BOULUD on the Upper West Side Offers Delicious French Fare in a Stylish and Approachable Setting

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup