Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays

THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Brunch Party

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW-10 of our Faves Photo 1 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW-10 of our Faves
HALIFAX at the W Hoboken Has Summer Covered Photo 2 HALIFAX at the W Hoboken Has Summer Covered
READY TO DRINK BEVERAGES-Perfect for Your Summer Gatherings Photo 3 READY TO DRINK BEVERAGES-Perfect for Your Summer Gatherings
Review: Balkan StrEAT-A New Eatery in the West Village for Delicious Baked Goods and Much Photo 4 Review: Balkan StrEAT-A New Eatery in the West Village for Delicious Baked Goods and Much More

Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays

The extraordinary ultimate “Brunch Party” is being served on Saturdays at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens located on the 9th floor of the midtown luxury hotel, The Times Square EDITION. Renowned chef, John Fraser has created a distinctive menu complete with elevated classics and gourmet specialties. Served from 11:00 am to 2:30 brunch is presented at stations giving guests the opportunity to leisurely enjoy each delectable course. 

The chic, welcoming restaurant features an airy ambiance and a décor with lush greenery making it a peaceful retreat in the heart of the city.  The excellent service ensures that your visit is pure pleasure from start to finish. The indoor seating has tables for all size parties and there’s the option to step out and relax in the outdoor gardens.  Whether you are planning to see a Broadway show or visiting midtown, make this exquisite meal part of your Saturday plans.  

Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays

Begin by sipping a complimentary handcrafted cocktail featuring Hedrick’s Gin like the Classical with Hendrick’s “aura flora” dolin, lemon bitter, onion, and olive.  Then partake in the unlimited array of sweet and savory food choices.  Selections are available to delight every palate and each one is beautifully presented. Relish a serving from the beautifully presented smoked fish, charcuterie, and cheese boards.

Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays

The raw bar features towers of oysters, poached shrimp, and grilled calamari salad complemented by traditional accouterments.  A gourmet egg station has favorites that include quiche, French toast with fruit preserves, mini frittatas, and classic egg sandwiches that will have you coming back for more. 

Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays

You’ll appreciate that there’s a well curated variety of dishes to savor that includes a mini yogurt parfaits, seasonal salads, roasted vegetables, chicken sausage and bacon along with specialties such as deviled eggs, roast beef on potato roll, cucumber and dill cream cheese on pumpernickel, and truffled egg salad on brioche. 

Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays

Pastries and expertly crafted garden themed sweets will tempt your taste buds with items such as flaky croissants, rich chocolate mousse parfaits, miniature cheesecakes, and more. Take your time to enjoy every single bite and be sure capture pictures of your experience to share on social media.

Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays

After brunch, guests are invited to visit Garden East where live music is performed. Order another drink or coffee and linger a little longer in the beautiful environs. Summer in the city is the perfect time to visit The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens for their Saturday Garden Brunch and get your weekend off to the best possible start!  The restaurant is on the 9th floor of The Times Square EDITION conveniently located on 7th Avenue at 47th Street. For reservations, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Nitzan Keynan 



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Summer WINE TIME with Sea Sun Vineyards, Emmolo Wines and Mer Soleil Wines Photo
Summer WINE TIME with Sea Sun Vineyards, Emmolo Wines and Mer Soleil Wines

Get ready to combine the four crucial S’s of summer, sea, sun, sand, and sips. 

2
TACOMBI Opens in the East Village Photo
TACOMBI Opens in the East Village

Tacombi just opened a new location in the East Village on July 12th.  It is located on 139 East 12th Street, on the corner of 3rd Avenue.

3
Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Gar Photo
Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays

The extraordinary ultimate “Brunch Party” is being served on Saturdays at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens located on the 9th floor of the midtown luxury hotel, The Times Square EDITION.

4
Celebrate NATIONAL CAVIAR DAY on 7/18 Photo
Celebrate NATIONAL CAVIAR DAY on 7/18

With National Caviar Day soon approaching on July 18, caviar lovers can certainly enjoy this treat.  We have a listing for a range of selections that can make one feel regal!

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

Summer WINE TIME with Sea Sun Vineyards, Emmolo Wines and Mer Soleil WinesSummer WINE TIME with Sea Sun Vineyards, Emmolo Wines and Mer Soleil Wines
TACOMBI Opens in the East VillageTACOMBI Opens in the East Village
Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on SaturdaysReview: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays
ROCK OF AGES at Centenary Stage Company-Photo FlashROCK OF AGES at Centenary Stage Company-Photo Flash

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You