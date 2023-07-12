Review: THE TERRACE AND OUTDOOR GARDENS at The Times Square EDITION Debuts Exceptional Garden Brunch Party on Saturdays

The extraordinary ultimate “Brunch Party” is being served on Saturdays at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens located on the 9th floor of the midtown luxury hotel, The Times Square EDITION. Renowned chef, John Fraser has created a distinctive menu complete with elevated classics and gourmet specialties. Served from 11:00 am to 2:30 brunch is presented at stations giving guests the opportunity to leisurely enjoy each delectable course.

The chic, welcoming restaurant features an airy ambiance and a décor with lush greenery making it a peaceful retreat in the heart of the city. The excellent service ensures that your visit is pure pleasure from start to finish. The indoor seating has tables for all size parties and there’s the option to step out and relax in the outdoor gardens. Whether you are planning to see a Broadway show or visiting midtown, make this exquisite meal part of your Saturday plans.

Begin by sipping a complimentary handcrafted cocktail featuring Hedrick’s Gin like the Classical with Hendrick’s “aura flora” dolin, lemon bitter, onion, and olive. Then partake in the unlimited array of sweet and savory food choices. Selections are available to delight every palate and each one is beautifully presented. Relish a serving from the beautifully presented smoked fish, charcuterie, and cheese boards.

The raw bar features towers of oysters, poached shrimp, and grilled calamari salad complemented by traditional accouterments. A gourmet egg station has favorites that include quiche, French toast with fruit preserves, mini frittatas, and classic egg sandwiches that will have you coming back for more.

You’ll appreciate that there’s a well curated variety of dishes to savor that includes a mini yogurt parfaits, seasonal salads, roasted vegetables, chicken sausage and bacon along with specialties such as deviled eggs, roast beef on potato roll, cucumber and dill cream cheese on pumpernickel, and truffled egg salad on brioche.

Pastries and expertly crafted garden themed sweets will tempt your taste buds with items such as flaky croissants, rich chocolate mousse parfaits, miniature cheesecakes, and more. Take your time to enjoy every single bite and be sure capture pictures of your experience to share on social media.

After brunch, guests are invited to visit Garden East where live music is performed. Order another drink or coffee and linger a little longer in the beautiful environs. Summer in the city is the perfect time to visit The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens for their Saturday Garden Brunch and get your weekend off to the best possible start! The restaurant is on the 9th floor of The Times Square EDITION conveniently located on 7th Avenue at 47th Street. For reservations, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Nitzan Keynan