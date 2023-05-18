Review: GRAND LUX CAFE Debuts Delicious New Dishes

Don't you just love when your meal is perfectly presented and tastes delicious? That's just what you'll experience at Grand Lux Cafe. The restaurant is well known for a menu that has selections to please many tastes and styles with dishes that have been inspired by international cuisine. The founders of The Cheesecake Factory created the elegant yet casual eatery. It first opened in Las Vegas at the Venetian Resort and now has convenient locations in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, and Texas.

We visited the Paramus, NJ location on a Thursday night for dinner. The attentive servers made us feel very welcome and our spacious booth was ideal for relaxing in the beautiful venue with its vaulted ceilings and lush decor.

(Crispy Shrimp Rolls)

There's some exciting news about the Grand Lux Cafe menu. They have recently debuted menu items and the ones that we sampled are sure to be guest favorites. The outstanding dishes includes a starter, flavorful Crispy Shrimp Rolls. These pastry wrapped shrimp rolls are lightly fried and served with Parmesan and Basil Aioli. There are great new main courses. The spicy, flavorful Ahi Tuna Burger will be one of the hits of the spring and summer months. The burger is complemented with sweet soy, garlic and sesame, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, avocado, cucumber, onion and wasabi mayonnaise.

(Ahi Tuna Burger)

Pasta lovers will savor the Short Rib Pasta. The al dente rigatoni is tossed in a rich Parmesan cream with arugula. The pasta is topped with a generous portion of tender, slow roasted short rib, sautéed mushrooms, and onions. For a savory side dish that goes with every meal, the Lemon-Parmesan Brussels Sprouts are roasted to perfection seasoned with Lemon, Olive Oil, Parmesan, vinaigrette and garnished with thin slices of fresh Fuji apple.

(Avocado Benedict)

And if you happen to visit the restaurant for their weekend brunch service, the new Avocado Benedict is sure to please. It is made with fresh avocados, oven-roasted tomato and poached eggs with hollandaise sauce. This brunch special is accompanied by a petite salad or hash browns on the side.

While Grand Lux Cafe's newest menu items give you a great reason to visit, guests come back again and again for an array of appetizers, salads, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches pastas, steaks, seafood and more. The options are endless and it is why so many people gather at the restaurant with friends, family, and co-workers. We'll be back soon for a few of the entrees that caught our eye on the menu that include Bourbon Street Chicken, Spicy Ginger Beef, and the Garlic Shrimp Pasta.

The beverage program has just the right variety of craft cocktails, classic cocktails, international wines, beers, spirits and non-alcoholic specialties. A refreshing drink for the season is their Tahitian Pineapple with Reyka Vodka, Pineapple and Fresh Lime. The signature, Lux Old Fashioned is a beautiful blend of Elijah Craig, Housemade Old Fashioned Syrup, Orange and Amarena Cherry. Other go-to cocktails include the Cold Brew Espresso Martini, The Grand Lux Margarita, and Texas Tea, a Long Island Classic.

(Profiterole)

Top off a meal with one of the scrumptious desserts that the restaurant is known for. They have just unveiled a Parisian classic, Profiterole. The housemade cream puffs are filled with vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate fudge sauce and whipped cream. Other tantalizing choices include their creamy, tangy Key Lime Pie, rich layer cakes such as Carrot Cake and Red Velvet Cake, along with Warm Rustic Apple Pie, and New Orleans Beignets.

A visit to Grand Lux Cafe invites you to return again and again. The restaurant serves lunch, dinner, Happy Hour and weekend brunch. They also have a kid's menu that is delightful for young guests. For more information, menus, locations, and hours of operation, please visit: https://www.grandluxcafe.com/.

Photo Credit: Lead Photo - Short Rib Pasta, Provided by Grand Lux Cafe