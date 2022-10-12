Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: CHEZ NICK on the Upper East Side is Sure to Please for Lunch, Dinner and Weekend Brunch

Oct. 12, 2022  
One visit to Chez Nick will never be enough. Discover the dining experience that is beloved in the stylish Upper East Side neighborhood. Located on York Avenue between 90th and 91st Street, it delights people for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches. The restaurant is the charming creation of chefs and partners, Bobby Little and Chad Urban. Their seasonally driven menu combines fine-dining techniques with delicious comforting dishes.

Chez Nick is a stylish, welcoming venue that has comfortable seating for all size parties and a great bar space. Located steps from the East River and Carl Schurz Park, the it also offers shaded outdoor seating in the nice weather. We visited on a Sunday evening for an early dinner. There were guests that included friendly groups, couples, and families.

There is just the right variety of wonderfully prepared dishes to suit all tastes, styles and dietary preferences. And the personable servers are pleased to help you make selections.

Start your meal with Small Plates. The Brussels Sprouts are one-of-a-kind, tender yet crispy, dressed with dressed with palm sugar vinaigrette, pomegranate and mint. Don't miss the light and creamy Homemade Ricotta on a crispy thick-cut toast topped spiced honey, hazelnuts, and thyme. Guests come back again and again for Parmesan Fries with chili flake, dijonnaise and ketchup, the Shiso Peppers in a soy balsamic glaze with togarashi, and lemon the Crispy Octopus with fingerling potatoes, harissa aioli on a fennel salad.

Creative entrees are beautifully presented in generous portions. The house made pastas shouldn't be missed. Mushroom Lumache was a popular special that has been recently added to the regular menu. Tender pasta is served in a delicious porcini cream with oyster mushroom, pierre poivre and parmesan. The tender Amish Chicken is perfectly seasoned and roasted to perfection served with pomme puree, sautéed broccoli rabe, and savory wild mushroom jus. The chicken dish can be ordered as a half or for two. For veggie lovers, there's Vadouvan Spiced Whole Cauliflower with harissa sauce, sumac yogurt, chermoula, capers, almonds and golden raisins. A customer favorite is is the 'The Burger' with two smash patties using Pat LaFrieda beef topped with American cheese, roasted onions, kosher pickles, topped with a savory, special sauce.

If you have a sweet tooth, the Sticky Toffee Pudding is luscious and satisfying with rum raisin and whipped cream. There's also rich Chocolate Mousse with vanilla bavarois, or the yummy classic Chocolate Chip Cookie with chocolate chunks and cold milk.

Check out the finely curated beverage program. You can stop by anytime for drinks and Small Plates. The cocktail menu is currently being re-designed for fall with specialties such as the perfectly balanced "Apprentice" made with Rittenhouse Rye. Some of the bar's classics include their Blood Orange Negroni with Aviation Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth and blood orange puree. The Chez Nick Spritz is a blend of Cocchi Blanco, prosecco, and grapefruit. When Life Hands You Jalapenos features tequila, lime, and jalapenos. In addition to cocktails, there is a top-notch global wine list along with beer and spirit choices.

We'll be back soon for brunch for an eye-opening cocktail and to enjoy dishes such as the Soft Scramble with country toast, home fries, and bacon; the Dutch Baby Pancake with vanilla and strawberry jam; and Avocado Toast with heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled chilis, and fried egg.

Chez Nick is a very appealing restaurant. Keep it in mind next time you are planning a meal out. We guarantee it will please!

Chez Nick is located at 1737 York Ave, New York, NY 10128. In addition to lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, the restaurant has a private dining room with availability for large group dinners and private events. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.cheznicknyc.com/ or call 646.429.3310.

Photo Credit: Briana Balducci

Regional Awards


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Review: CHEZ NICK on the Upper East Side is Sure to Please for Lunch, Dinner and Weekend Brunch
