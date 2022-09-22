Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: AVRA ROCKEFELLER CENTER-Eat Like a Greek God or Goddess at The Group's Latest Manhattan Outpost

Review: AVRA ROCKEFELLER CENTER

Sep. 22, 2022  
Review: AVRA ROCKEFELLER CENTER-Eat Like a Greek God or Goddess at The Group's Latest Manhattan Outpost

Editor's Note: We welcome this guest contribution by Julie Sagoskin, the editor-in-chief of PARK Magazine, New York's latest luxury lifestyle publication. She was previously editor of Resident Magazine and co-hosted talk shows on AM 970 The Answer and WABC Talk Radio. You can also catch her hosting lifestyle segments with her favorite brands on WLNY. Follow Julie on Instagram at @allthefamenoneofthefortune.

With a loyal fan base of Mediterranean loving foodies, Avra Estiatorio opened their third Manhattan location this past June. The restaurant also has a Beverly Hills location and will be opening a Miami location later this year.

Across from Radio City Music Hall, guests entering Avra Estiatorio Rockefeller Center can retreat to a calmer, whitewashed ambiance resembling the Greek Islands. The multi-level hotspot offers a relaxed, open concept with large potted plants, a sleek bar and downstairs pool. Outdoor dining is also available and feels like an oasis even amidst the bustling Avenue of the Americas.

Review: AVRA ROCKEFELLER CENTER-Eat Like a Greek God or Goddess at The Group's Latest Manhattan Outpost

You might have already seen quite a few Instagram photos of their daily seafood selections including an array of fresh fish, lobster and langoustines which you can order by the pound and are prominently placed on ice in the middle of the restaurant. Start your tasty tour off right with a selection of salads, including favorites such as the Greek Salad (when in Greece, right?!) featuring vine-ripened tomatoes, Persian cucumber, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, and barrel-aged arahova feta, or the fresh Roasted Beets marinated with extra virgin olive oil and served over a garlic and almond purée. Enjoy shareable appetizer plates, especially the Saganaki made with lightly fried kefalograviera cheese, lemon, and oregano, the grilled Halloumi with orange, honey and sesame, their famed Avra Chips, made of thinly sliced crispy zucchini and eggplant, Tuna Tartare, composed of Hawaiian big eye tuna, evoo, lime zest and micro cilantro and of course, their classic spreads, such as tarama, melintzanosalata, htipiti, tzatziki, scordalia, and fava served with homemade pita.

Review: AVRA ROCKEFELLER CENTER-Eat Like a Greek God or Goddess at The Group's Latest Manhattan Outpost

Get ready for some raw bar bites, including Cherrystone and Littleneck Clams, plus East and West Coast Oysters and Maine Lobster Cocktail. Their freshly caught seafood is flown in daily from the Mediterranean, and they always feature a local and sustainable catch. Choose from Fagri, known as the "King of the Aegean", Lithrini, Tsipoura, Royal Dorado, Dover Sole, Pompano, King Tiger Prawns, Loup de Mer, St. Pierre, Barbounia, Black Sea Bass, Red Snapper, New Zealand Snapper, Maine Lobster and Scottish Langoustine.

Review: AVRA ROCKEFELLER CENTER-Eat Like a Greek God or Goddess at The Group's Latest Manhattan Outpost

Scrumptious Sashimi and Ceviche delicacies include their Faroe Islands Salmon mixed with cucumber chimichurri, micro cilantro, pepper, evoo and Mediterranean sea salt, Hamachi with micro parsley, red peppers and jalapeño, Lavraki Ceviche made with lime juice, evoo, sesame oil, sriracha oil, endive, green and red peppers, jalapeno and sesame seeds and their Whole Fish Sashimi.

Dig into delectable large plates such as the Grilled Shrimp Moussaka, Pacific Swordfish with warm Yukon potato salad, Alaskan Halibut with spanakorizo, Lobster Pasta or Sea Salt Crusted Whole Fish. Meat lovers will also find something to enjoy, as Filet Mignon, Lamb Chops, Prime NY Strip and American Wagyu Eye of Ribeye, are also on the menu.

Pair each palatable plate with a glass of wine, expertly crafted cocktail and end with a slice of baklava - or their Olive Oil Cake, with brûléed figs and lemon chantilly.

Avra Rockefeller Center is located on the corner of, 1271 Ave of the Americas, W 50th St, New York, NY 10020. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.theavragroup.com/ and call 212.430.8888.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Avra Group

