Restaurant Week, Broadway Week, and Must See Week are 1/17 to 2/12

NYC Restaurant Week begins on January 17th and lasts for 4 exciting weeks until February 12th. And there's more good news! Broadway Week offering 2 for 1 tickets is also scheduled for the exact same dates. Must-See Week with special attractions all around the city is also being offered on the same calendar weeks. New Yorkers and guests of the city can enjoy many special outings this winter.

NYC Restaurant Week features two-course lunches and three-course dinners that start at $30 throughout all five boroughs. Some restaurants are offering Sunday Lunch/Brunch and Sunday Dinner. There are cuisine types to suit all tastes, styles, and dietary preferences with international fare, plant based menus and traditional choices. Guests should note that taxes, beverages, and tips are additional.

Broadway Week has shows such as Six, The Book of Mormon, Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King and many others. Find a friend, bring a family member and see the best theatre around.

Must-See Week is an opportunity to visit museums, take tours, attend New York City's greatest concert halls, and more.

For more information on NYC Restaurant Week, visit https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week/. You can browse curated collections, find all the participating restaurants, and make reservations. On the site, you can also register your Mastercard to earn $10 back on in-house dining transactions of $45 or more with special terms that apply.

For more information on Broadway Week and to purchase 2 for 1 tickets, visit https://www.nycgo.com/broadway-week/.

For more information on Must-See Week and to buy tickets, visit https://www.nycgo.com/must-see-week/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages