Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn Monthly Wine Dinners Begin on Thursday 1/25

Red Horse by David Burke is keeping it local with its inaugural monthly winemaker dinner series. Meadowbrook Winery wine dinner will be held on Thursday, January 25 at 6:30. It’s an exciting time for Meadowbrook Winery - located minutes away in Tewksbury - as the four-course wine dinner will feature five of its first-ever, newly released wines! Tickets are $99++ per person and are selling fast. Reserve your seat online at https://redhorsebydb.com/restaurant-bernards/.

According to, Josh Bernstein, Director of Operations, the wine dinner will kick-off a monthly wine or spirts dinner that will have either the winemaker, distiller and/or owner present to lead the dinner. It’s one of many exciting in-depth culinary events planned for Red Horse, which opened in November 2023.

“Chef David Burke and Josh have been very supportive of our wines,” said Conor Quilty, Meadowbrook’s winemaker who will host and lead the wine dinner. “In addition to the wine dinner they carry a couple of our wines on their wine-by-the-glass program. There’s a Renaissance in the New Jersey wine industry and we are happy to be a part of it. The knowledge and interest are increasing each year. There are several wineries like Meadowbrook that are on a quest for quality. We are making premium wines here through our dedication and a lot of hard work put into growing the grapes and innovation producing the wines. We are happy to have this opportunity to showcase our wines at the stunning Red Horse at Bernards Inn.”

The five wines featured at the dinner will be a refreshing sparkling wine, an Old-World style chardonnay, albariño, - a Portuguese grape varietal with pleasant acidity and crispy, citrus flavors - and two special reserves, cabernet franc and chardonnay.

Meadowbrook wines are crafted with recognition for traditional methods while applying modern precision to create an exceptional offering. Ideal growing conditions in Hunterdon County, with warm sunny days and cool evenings, produce wines of balance and elegance, while low-intervention winemaking pushes the fruit to center stage. The boutique production, concentrated portfolio, and efficient facility allow Meadowbrook Winery the opportunity to focus on quality and produce distinct wines that represent their dedication to the land and their craft. To date the winery produced about 1,500 cases from 13 acres of actively farmed vineyards.

“As a New Jersey native and chef-owner I think it’s time to recognize our winemakers’ efforts,” said Burke. “I support local when ‘local’ meets my standards and there’s been a lot of progress and innovation in the Garden State’s wine front. Some standouts like Meadowbrook and Old York deserve a place at my tables. New Jersey wines are relatively new in relation to Old World wines and it’s exciting to see the potential growth and interest. There is so much untapped opportunity. We vowed to place more local products on our menus in 2024 and this is a step in the right direction. And, a bonus is our wineries help to keep the Garden State’s agricultural heritage strong and flourishing.”

MEADOWBROOK WINERY WINE DINNER on January 25th, 2024 will be presenting the following wine and food pairings:

Press Cut Sparkling 2022

FIRST COURSE

Caraway Cured Salmon, fermented beetroot & its juice, horseradish ponzu

Chardonnay 2022

SECOND COURSE

Orange Ricotta Agnolotti, braised lamb neck ragu, confit fennel, sage

Albarino 2022

THIRD COURSE

Dry-aged Sirloin, celery root purée, apricot and prune compote, jus

Cabernet Franc Reserve 2022

FOURTH COURSE

Cheese Course

Chardonnay Reserve 2022

Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn is located at 27 Minebrook Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924 (908) 766-0002. Visit: https://redhorsebydb.com/restaurant-bernards/ and https://chefdavidburke.com.

Photo Credit: Provided by Meadowbrook Winery